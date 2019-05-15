Hello beauties!

The latest from Laura Mercier is Caviar Volume Summer 2019 Collection. I just feel this is a continuation of the previous release of Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Collection.

Full panoramic volume. Noir de noir pigments. Designed for all eye shapes.

Laura’s new Artist Eyelash Curler, Caviar Volume Panoramic Mascara, and Caviar Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner are the ultimate trio to create effortlessly beautiful eyes.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, SAKS

An indulgent volume mascara that offers a full panoramic look with glossy black pigments that condition lashes for a soft-touch feel.

This mascara offers intense volume, a full panoramic look and irresistible soft-touch lashes as it glides on effortlessly to create high-impact volume, length and glossy intensity in one bold stroke. The look is wide-eyed, intense and naturally sensual from every angle.

The signature Caviar Care Complex coats lashes from root to tip with rich nourishing and hydrating conditioners that prevent dryness and hardening, with wear that lasts all day. Gloss-encapsulated noir de noir pigments create a deep, rich shade of intense black, making lashes unforgettable. Its innovative lash-hugging soft helix brush is designed with gentle hollow fibers that are delicate on lashes and prevent smudging, clumping and flaking.

The unique helix shape rotates to reach each lash, weaving in between lashes to evenly coat, volumize and create a full 360º fanned-out panoramic effect.

An intensely pigmented brush-tipped liquid eyeliner with 24-hour wear that creates effortlessly beautiful eyes with one stroke.

Its innovative brush tip was precisely crafted with the same attention to detail as a makeup brush, cut and contoured to allow for ultimate control and resulting in smooth, precise application every time. Its synthetic fibers were designed specifically to pair with this long-lasting waterproof formula so it won’t smudge, transfer or crease.

An eyelash curler that is the ultimate tool for a wide-eyed effect. This unique wide-angled curler is designed to lift and curl each and every lash.

The double-handled grip provides optimal control to curl from the base of the lashes with a single squeeze. Its silicone pads are engineered for optimal density, providing a long-lasting curling effect without damaging the lashes.

How to use: Open the curler and position the silicone pad under the base of the upper lashes. Firmly yet gently, squeeze the handles of the curler together and hold for three seconds.