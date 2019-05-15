Hello beauties!
Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream line comes just days after I announced the new Givenchy Disturbia 2019 Collection. An entire line of six creamy eyeshadows in matte and metallic finishes.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nocibe.fr (use code
NCB25 for 25% OFF on the entire site) | soon at Nordstrom, SEPHORA| July 2019 at Escentual, Harrods, Feel Unique, Selfridges
Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream
Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream – New – €33.00
This liquid eye shadow turns into a comfortable cream on contact with the eyelid. Its powerful and vivid color holds for 24h and without transfer. A concentrate of innovation for a look that is free of any limit.
An eyeshadow held 24h which dresses the eye of an ultra bright, perfectly covering color, in a film that is forgotten. Its innovative transformation formula is effortlessly placed and instantly fuses with the eyelid for a no-transfer result.
Fade, superimpose, amplify: the result is built to measure with the guarantee of an irreproachable water-resistent makeup.
Givenchy Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream comes in 6 shades including 4 metallic and 2 matte shades.
- 01 Pink Quartz (Metallic)
- 02 Graphic Nude (Matte)
- 03 Vintage Brown (Matte)
- 04 Gold Spirit (Metallic)
- 05 Outline Bronze (Metallic)
- 06 Silver Blue (Metallic)
Check out swatches of Givenchy Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream down bellow: