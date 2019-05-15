Home Beauty Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream
Beauty

Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream

May 15, 2019

Hello beauties!

Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream line comes just days after I announced the new Givenchy Disturbia 2019 Collection. An entire line of six creamy eyeshadows in matte and metallic finishes.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nocibe.fr (use code
NCB25 for 25% OFF on the entire site) | soon at Nordstrom, SEPHORA| July 2019 at Escentual, Harrods, Feel Unique, Selfridges

 

Givenchy Ombre Interdite Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Cream

Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream – New – €33.00

This liquid eye shadow turns into a comfortable cream on contact with the eyelid. Its powerful and vivid color holds for 24h and without transfer. A concentrate of innovation for a look that is free of any limit.

An eyeshadow held 24h which dresses the eye of an ultra bright, perfectly covering color, in a film that is forgotten. Its innovative transformation formula is effortlessly placed and instantly fuses with the eyelid for a no-transfer result.

Fade, superimpose, amplify: the result is built to measure with the guarantee of an irreproachable water-resistent makeup.

Givenchy Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream comes in 6 shades including 4 metallic and 2 matte shades.

  • 01 Pink Quartz (Metallic)
  • 02 Graphic Nude (Matte)
  • 03 Vintage Brown (Matte)
  • 04 Gold Spirit (Metallic)
  • 05 Outline Bronze (Metallic)
  • 06 Silver Blue (Metallic)

Check out swatches of Givenchy Ombre Interdite Eyeshadow Cream down bellow:

