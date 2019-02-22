Hello beauties!

Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection brings Caviar Chrome Vail and new shades of Caviar Stick Eye Colour.

Subtle. Layerable. Intense. One swipe of Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Colour or Caviar Stick Eye Colour provides a delicate sheen. Fully customizable effect. Take your chrome from day to night.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Laura Mercier, Nordstrom, Macy’s, SEPHORA, BlueMercury

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection

This long-wearing shimmer liquid eye color delivers a lustrous sheen effect for customizable metallic looks, from subtle to intense. The water-based, weightless shadow is infused with prismatic pearls and glides on seamlessly to deliver lustrous effects with added dimension. The silky formula dries down smoothly for smudge-resistant, crease-resistant and transfer-proof, 8-hour wear. Shades can be layered and blended for customizable looks without feeling heavy or sticky on the lid.

Wear Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Colour alone for a delicate sheen or layer with Caviar Stick Eye Colour for a high impact foil effect.

Shades:

Crystal Rose – sparkling pink

– sparkling pink Moonlight Simmer – shimmering taupe

– shimmering taupe Night Sky – sparkling black

– sparkling black Gilded Fresco – shimmering pink beige

– shimmering pink beige Rosegold Metal – shimmering pale pink

– shimmering pale pink Opalescent – sparkling white

This extremely versatile eyeshadow stick delivers effortless application, intense, buildable color and up to 12-hour wear. Pigment-rich shades in creamy shimmer and matte finishes glide seamlessly onto the lids, staying crease and transfer-resistant. The luxe formulation gives you plenty of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define, so you can effortlessly create any look.

Intense Amethyst – dirty lavender chrome

– dirty lavender chrome Beam – white lavender duo-chrome

– white lavender duo-chrome Magnetic Pink – chrome pink

– chrome pink Rush – violet red duo-chrome

– violet red duo-chrome Intense Moonlight – chrome beige

– chrome beige Metallic Taupe – chrome taupe

Enjoy more photos…