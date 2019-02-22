Home Beauty Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection
Beauty

Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection

February 22, 2019

Hello beauties!

Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection brings Caviar Chrome Vail and new shades of Caviar Stick Eye Colour.

Subtle. Layerable. Intense. One swipe of Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Colour or Caviar Stick Eye Colour provides a delicate sheen. Fully customizable effect. Take your chrome from day to night.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Laura Mercier, Nordstrom, Macy’s, SEPHORA, BlueMercury

 

Laura Mercier Caviar Chrome 2019 Spring Collection

Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Color – $29.00

This long-wearing shimmer liquid eye color delivers a lustrous sheen effect for customizable metallic looks, from subtle to intense. The water-based, weightless shadow is infused with prismatic pearls and glides on seamlessly to deliver lustrous effects with added dimension. The silky formula dries down smoothly for smudge-resistant, crease-resistant and transfer-proof, 8-hour wear. Shades can be layered and blended for customizable looks without feeling heavy or sticky on the lid. 

Wear Caviar Chrome Veil Lightweight Liquid Eye Colour alone for a delicate sheen or layer with Caviar Stick Eye Colour for a high impact foil effect.

Shades:

  • Crystal Rose – sparkling pink
  • Moonlight Simmer – shimmering taupe
  • Night Sky – sparkling black
  • Gilded Fresco – shimmering pink beige
  • Rosegold Metal – shimmering pale pink
  • Opalescent – sparkling white

Caviar Stick Eye Color – $29.00

This extremely versatile eyeshadow stick delivers effortless application, intense, buildable color and up to 12-hour wear. Pigment-rich shades in creamy shimmer and matte finishes glide seamlessly onto the lids, staying crease and transfer-resistant. The luxe formulation gives you plenty of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define, so you can effortlessly create any look.

  • Intense Amethyst – dirty lavender chrome
  • Beam – white lavender duo-chrome
  • Magnetic Pink – chrome pink
  • Rush – violet red duo-chrome
  • Intense Moonlight – chrome beige
  • Metallic Taupe – chrome taupe

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Max Factor Colour Elixir Intensifying Balm for Spring...

January 31, 2015

Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick & Lipgloss

November 26, 2015

Essence 24 h Hand Protection Balm Collection for...

October 6, 2010

MAC Spring 2017 Kabuki Magic Collection Swatches

October 22, 2016

Dior Addict Lipstick Shine Don’t Be Shy Fall...

August 2, 2015

Jill Stuart Relax Aqua Chiffon Protector N 2015...

February 23, 2015

Guerlain Terracotta Terre D’Ete for Summer 2015

June 11, 2015

MAC Pro Longwear Waterproof Colour Stick Summer 2016

April 8, 2016

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Compact for Fall 2015

July 27, 2015

Charlotte Tilbury Stars of the Red Carpet Review,...

November 19, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet