Home Beauty Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette for Summer 2019
Beauty

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette for Summer 2019

May 20, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

A hot day of summer, wind playing between the palm leaves, me swinging in a hammock with a fruit cocktail on my hand and the new Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Eyeshadow Palette resting on my makeup table. Just a summer dream that was born in my mind with the news of upcoming release of Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, ULTA

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette for Summer 2019

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $25.00

Will this palette be part of new Summer 2019 makeup collection? Shake Your Palm Palms features rich neutrals in matte, shimmer and pearl finishes. The scent is a wonderful combination between peaches and cream. It surely smells like an ideal summer vacation that I’d take right now.

If you’re wondering about the size of the palette, do find out that you can easily pack it with you anywhere in your luggage or bag as it is a travel-friendly palette size. The formula is infused with peach and sweet fig milk.

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hello Kitty Holiday 2015 Collection

December 3, 2015

LCN Holiday 2013 New Year’s Divas Collection –...

August 26, 2013

NARS Holiday 2010 Gift Sets

October 14, 2010

DKNY Delicious Candy Apples Fragrances – Limited Edition

November 29, 2009

RMK Christmas Color Jewelry 2015 Collection

November 18, 2015

Styles for a good weather

June 15, 2008

Essence Nail Art for Spring 2014

January 5, 2014

Chanel Jardin de Camélias Collection Spring 2014

January 9, 2014

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Collection June 2018

June 13, 2018

Sneak Peek:Sisley Makeup Collection for Fall – Winter...

July 7, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.