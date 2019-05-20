Hello beauties!

A hot day of summer, wind playing between the palm leaves, me swinging in a hammock with a fruit cocktail on my hand and the new Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Eyeshadow Palette resting on my makeup table. Just a summer dream that was born in my mind with the news of upcoming release of Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, ULTA

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Palette for Summer 2019

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $25.00

Will this palette be part of new Summer 2019 makeup collection? Shake Your Palm Palms features rich neutrals in matte, shimmer and pearl finishes. The scent is a wonderful combination between peaches and cream. It surely smells like an ideal summer vacation that I’d take right now.

If you’re wondering about the size of the palette, do find out that you can easily pack it with you anywhere in your luggage or bag as it is a travel-friendly palette size. The formula is infused with peach and sweet fig milk.