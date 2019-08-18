Home Beauty Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets
Beauty

Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets

August 18, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

I want to share with you the first information on Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection along with the Christmas 2019 Gift Sets. I was surprised to actually see a refreshing makeup collection from Lancome for Holiday 2019 as they came up with new palettes in a different format and packaging. The entire collection has this festive silver glitter packaging which is quite nice.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – mid October at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

 

Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets

I will keep updating this post later on with more photos of a decent quality because so far I have only small size photos. Thank you for your patience!

Les Monocromatiques Palette – New & Limited Edition – $34.00 ($77.00 Value)

This compact, multi-purpose palette features 6 shades of Le Chromatique, our all-over face color for eyes, cheeks and lips, 3 fan-favorite shades and 3 limited edition shades will help you create customized holiday looks on the go.

Dual Finish Highlighter Palette – New & Limited Edition – $39.00 ($50.00 Value)

Three dual-effect highlighters for buildable glow, in one palette. The palette features 3 illuminating shades: 1 fan-favorite shade Sparkling Peach, and 2 limited edition shades, Gilded Gold and Frosted Rose.

Monsieur Big Mascara Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $25.00

Fall in love at first swipe with Monsieur Big mascara limited edition – the same formula you love, now dressed in silver glitter for the holidays!

Hypnose Drama Mascara Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $27.50

An intense, black volumizing mascara that creates full-body, high-volume lashes in a single stroke – the same formula you love, now in limited edition silver glitter packaging.

Color Design Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00 ($155 Value)

Inspired by the shimmery magic of winter, this eyeshadow palette features six Colour Design eyeshadows in 5 limited edition glitter shades and 1 liner shade to create customized makeup looks. It’s accompanied with a mini Prime It Boost It shadow primer to ensure that the color is intensified and stays all day.

RELATED: Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Fall 2019 Lipstick Collection

L’Absolu Rouge Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $32.00

The fan favorite lipstick, L’Absolu Rouge is available now in an extremely giftable and festive sparkling silver case. Available in 3 shades:

  • 06 Rose Nu
  • 503 Shimmering Gold
  • 132 Caprice

Lancome Christmas 2019 Coffret

Includes:

  • UV EXPIRE Tone Up Rose (full size)
  • Grandiose Mascara 01 Black (full size)
  • Rhapsody Rouge Lip Palette 00 (full size)
  • Eyeshadow Palette 02 (full size)
  • Bi-Facil Gentle Eye Makeup Remover 125 ml
  • L’Absolu Rouge S 264 (mini size)
  • Genifique Advanced Hydrogel Melting Mask 1 sheet
  • Eye Cream Light Pearl Eye and Rush 5ml
  • Makeup Brush SP 351
  • La Vie Est Belle Flowers of Happiness Eau de Parfum 4ml
  • Brush set
  • Christmas Vanity Red Case

SHOP THE LATEST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Deborah Milano Smokey Eye Palette No.4 Review, Swatches,...

February 29, 2016

Catrice Glamourama Makeup Collection for Winter – Holiday...

September 30, 2010

BeYu London Lookbook Fall 2015 Collection

July 26, 2015

Everyday Coral Makeup Look

September 25, 2015

LCN in Romania @Cosmetic Beauty Hair 2012 Edition

September 28, 2012

MAC Viva Glam Names Rihanna as Spokesperson 2014

November 1, 2013

Dior Vernis Couture Effet Gel Collection for Spring...

February 21, 2014

Chanel Spring Summer 2013 Avant Premiere de Chanel...

February 13, 2013

Guerlain Midnight Hour Makeup Tutorial

September 5, 2016

Isadora Sugar Nails Collection Fall Winter 2013

September 12, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.