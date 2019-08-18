Hello lovelies!

I want to share with you the first information on Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection along with the Christmas 2019 Gift Sets. I was surprised to actually see a refreshing makeup collection from Lancome for Holiday 2019 as they came up with new palettes in a different format and packaging. The entire collection has this festive silver glitter packaging which is quite nice.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – mid October at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Lancome Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection & Gift Sets

Les Monocromatiques Palette – New & Limited Edition – $34.00 ($77.00 Value)

This compact, multi-purpose palette features 6 shades of Le Chromatique, our all-over face color for eyes, cheeks and lips, 3 fan-favorite shades and 3 limited edition shades will help you create customized holiday looks on the go.

Dual Finish Highlighter Palette – New & Limited Edition – $39.00 ($50.00 Value)

Three dual-effect highlighters for buildable glow, in one palette. The palette features 3 illuminating shades: 1 fan-favorite shade Sparkling Peach, and 2 limited edition shades, Gilded Gold and Frosted Rose.

Monsieur Big Mascara Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $25.00

Fall in love at first swipe with Monsieur Big mascara limited edition – the same formula you love, now dressed in silver glitter for the holidays!

Hypnose Drama Mascara Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $27.50

An intense, black volumizing mascara that creates full-body, high-volume lashes in a single stroke – the same formula you love, now in limited edition silver glitter packaging.

Color Design Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00 ($155 Value)

Inspired by the shimmery magic of winter, this eyeshadow palette features six Colour Design eyeshadows in 5 limited edition glitter shades and 1 liner shade to create customized makeup looks. It’s accompanied with a mini Prime It Boost It shadow primer to ensure that the color is intensified and stays all day.

L’Absolu Rouge Silver Glitter Deco – Limited Edition – $32.00

The fan favorite lipstick, L’Absolu Rouge is available now in an extremely giftable and festive sparkling silver case. Available in 3 shades:

06 Rose Nu

503 Shimmering Gold

132 Caprice

Lancome Christmas 2019 Coffret

Includes:

UV EXPIRE Tone Up Rose (full size)



Grandiose Mascara 01 Black (full size)

Rhapsody Rouge Lip Palette 00 (full size)



Eyeshadow Palette 02 (full size)



Bi-Facil Gentle Eye Makeup Remover 125 ml



L’Absolu Rouge S 264 (mini size)



Genifique Advanced Hydrogel Melting Mask 1 sheet



Eye Cream Light Pearl Eye and Rush 5ml



Makeup Brush SP 351



La Vie Est Belle Flowers of Happiness Eau de Parfum 4ml



Brush set



Christmas Vanity Red Case