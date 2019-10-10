Hello sweeties!

Is that time of year again when Estee Lauder is releasing its annual Blockbuster. So let’s take a look together at the new Estee Lauder Holiday 2019 Blockbuster which like always features a full size Advanced Night Repair Serum.

To be honest this serum and Sumptuous Extreme Mascara in a full size were the reasons I kept on buying their blockbuster for the past few years. I kept these 2 products for me and gave away the rest as a gift to friends and family! The price is on point and it’s definitely worth it if you really love some of the products, but the rest of the makeup items are pretty much in the same colors every year, nothing new or exciting here.

U.S. / UK & International – Now at Estee Lauder | soon at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Cult Beauty, Look Fantastic, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder Holiday 2019 Blockbuster

In order to quality to buy the new Estee Lauder Holiday 2019 Blockbuster you must shop any Estee Lauder products worth £45.00. I have to admit this is an improvement compared to previous years. In the past in order to be able to buy the blockbuster you had to buy only Estee Lauder fragrances of minimum 50 ml.

Quantities are limited—shop now and get 30 beauty essentials, worth over £329!** This is the gift you’ve been waiting for…our biggest, most beautiful collection, all in a deluxe train case. See complete shade and size details below.

• 1 Advanced Night Repair—our#1 Serum (full-size)

• 2 Pure Color Envy Face + Eye Palettes (full-size, with 10 essential shades each—20 in all)

• 1 Sumptuous Extreme Mascara (full-size)

• 3 Pure Color Envy Lipsticks (full-size)

• 1 Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss(full-size)

PLUS, SKINCARE FAVOURITES AND MORE:



• 1 Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex (deluxe travel size)

• 1 Revitalizing Supreme+ Creme (deluxe travel size)

• 1 Eye Makeup Remover (full-size)

• 1 Train Case