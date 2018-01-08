Home Beauty Lancome Custom Glow Drops Swatches for Spring 2018
Beauty

Lancome Custom Glow Drops Swatches for Spring 2018

January 8, 2018

Hello pretties!

Lancome Custom Glow Drops is dropping in four colors for strobing, highlighting and sculpting. I actually have swatches of Lancome Custom Glow Drops to show you, so keep on reading. I’m so excited that Lancome is dropping some new items apart from their recent French Temptation Spring 2018 Collection. I’m also looking forward to the new Lancome L’absolu Rouge lipsticks (swatches) launching later this spring.

Availability

Canada Launch Date – Pre-Order Now @lancome.ca

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom

Europe Launch Date – January 2018

Lancome Custom Glow Drops Swatches for Spring 2018

Lancome Custom Glow Drops – New – $45.00 CAD / €27.95

Liquid highlighters to customize your foundation and create your custom glow look. Blend with your favorite foundation by Lancôme to make it your own and create a second-skin natural radiance, or apply on top to strobe, highlight & glow.

  • Champagne Glow (Custom Strobing Drop)
  • Bronze Glow (Custom Sculpting Drop)
  • Rose Glow (Custom Highlight Drop)
  • Golden Glow (Custom Highlight Drop)

The Custom Glow Drops have a lightweight texture and blend seamlessly into foundation and on your skin. Take a look at the ingredients lists.

OCTINOXATE 3% – OTHER/AUTRES INGREDIENTS: AQUA • CYCLOHEXASILOXANE • ALCOHOL DENAT. • ISODODECANE • BUTYLENE GLYCOL • ACRYLATES/POLYTRIMETHYL SILOXYMETHACRYLATE COPOLYMER • NYLON-12 • PEG-10 DIMETHICONE • ISOHEXADECANE • SILICA • CETYL PEG/PPG-10/1 DIMETHICONE • MAGNESIUM SULFATE • DISODIUM STEAROYL GLUTAMATE • PERLITE • ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE • [+/- CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499]


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rouge Bunny Rouge Witchery Modelling Mascara Review, Photos

July 24, 2017

Bobbi Brown Spring 2013 Tinted Eye Brightener –...

January 2, 2013

Dior Treasure Diorific Matte Fluid Review, Swatches, Photos

January 14, 2017

MAC Rossy de Palma Fall Winter 2017 Collection

September 21, 2017

Urban Decay Holiday 2016 Full Frontal Reloaded Vice...

November 29, 2016

Make Up Factory Artist’s Selection Collection Winter 2013

November 14, 2013

Perfumes I’m Curently Using – Quick Review

April 11, 2012

Energizing look

June 15, 2008

Catrice Holiday 2012 Siberian Call Collection – Official...

November 15, 2012

China Glaze Spring 2013 Avant Garden Collection –...

January 25, 2013

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet