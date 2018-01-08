Hello pretties!

Lancome Custom Glow Drops is dropping in four colors for strobing, highlighting and sculpting. I actually have swatches of Lancome Custom Glow Drops to show you, so keep on reading. I’m so excited that Lancome is dropping some new items apart from their recent French Temptation Spring 2018 Collection. I’m also looking forward to the new Lancome L’absolu Rouge lipsticks (swatches) launching later this spring.

Availability

Canada Launch Date – Pre-Order Now @lancome.ca

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom

Europe Launch Date – January 2018

Lancome Custom Glow Drops Swatches for Spring 2018

Lancome Custom Glow Drops – New – $45.00 CAD / €27.95

Liquid highlighters to customize your foundation and create your custom glow look. Blend with your favorite foundation by Lancôme to make it your own and create a second-skin natural radiance, or apply on top to strobe, highlight & glow.

Champagne Glow (Custom Strobing Drop)

Bronze Glow (Custom Sculpting Drop)

Rose Glow (Custom Highlight Drop)

Golden Glow (Custom Highlight Drop)

The Custom Glow Drops have a lightweight texture and blend seamlessly into foundation and on your skin. Take a look at the ingredients lists.

OCTINOXATE 3% – OTHER/AUTRES INGREDIENTS: AQUA • CYCLOHEXASILOXANE • ALCOHOL DENAT. • ISODODECANE • BUTYLENE GLYCOL • ACRYLATES/POLYTRIMETHYL SILOXYMETHACRYLATE COPOLYMER • NYLON-12 • PEG-10 DIMETHICONE • ISOHEXADECANE • SILICA • CETYL PEG/PPG-10/1 DIMETHICONE • MAGNESIUM SULFATE • DISODIUM STEAROYL GLUTAMATE • PERLITE • ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE • [+/- CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499]