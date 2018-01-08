Home Beauty Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation Spring 2018
Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation Spring 2018

January 8, 2018

Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation makes a comeback for Spring 2018. I’ve always been a fan of Armani Beauty products. Their foundations and lip products were always on my list. Looks like Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation is back in a new packaging but with the same formula. This is a liquid foundation with light buildable coverage and a mousse to powder matte finish. The range includes 12 shades. Follow me after the jump for more details regarding the new Armani Face Fabric Foundation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Armani Beauty

Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation Spring 2018

Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation – $49.00

Face Fabric blurs pores and imperfections with a natural matte finish. At first touch, the formula is a soft mousse, but as the foundation spreads across the skin it melts into a powder. Face Fabric has a second skin fit due to its 3D stretch tehnology which allows the formula to move with your skin leaving the complexion retexturized and smooth.

  • 0 – fair with cool undertone
  • 0.5 – fair with neutral undertone
  • 1 – fair with warm undertone
  • 2 – light with neutral undertone
  • 3.5 – light with warm undertone
  • 4 – medium with warm undertone
  • 5.5 – medium with cool undertone
  • 5.75 – medium with neutral undertone
  • 7 – tan with cool undertone
  • 8 – tan with neutral undertone
  • 9 – dark with cool undertone
  • 11.5 dark with cool undertone

