Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation makes a comeback for Spring 2018. I’ve always been a fan of Armani Beauty products. Their foundations and lip products were always on my list. Looks like Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation is back in a new packaging but with the same formula. This is a liquid foundation with light buildable coverage and a mousse to powder matte finish. The range includes 12 shades. Follow me after the jump for more details regarding the new Armani Face Fabric Foundation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Armani Beauty

Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation Spring 2018

Face Fabric blurs pores and imperfections with a natural matte finish. At first touch, the formula is a soft mousse, but as the foundation spreads across the skin it melts into a powder. Face Fabric has a second skin fit due to its 3D stretch tehnology which allows the formula to move with your skin leaving the complexion retexturized and smooth.

0 – fair with cool undertone

0.5 – fair with neutral undertone

1 – fair with warm undertone

2 – light with neutral undertone

3.5 – light with warm undertone

4 – medium with warm undertone

5.5 – medium with cool undertone

5.75 – medium with neutral undertone

7 – tan with cool undertone

8 – tan with neutral undertone

9 – dark with cool undertone

11.5 dark with cool undertone

