Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation makes a comeback for Spring 2018. I’ve always been a fan of Armani Beauty products. Their foundations and lip products were always on my list. Looks like Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation is back in a new packaging but with the same formula. This is a liquid foundation with light buildable coverage and a mousse to powder matte finish. The range includes 12 shades. Follow me after the jump for more details regarding the new Armani Face Fabric Foundation.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Armani Beauty
Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation Spring 2018
Giorgio Armani Face Fabric Foundation – $49.00
Face Fabric blurs pores and imperfections with a natural matte finish. At first touch, the formula is a soft mousse, but as the foundation spreads across the skin it melts into a powder. Face Fabric has a second skin fit due to its 3D stretch tehnology which allows the formula to move with your skin leaving the complexion retexturized and smooth.
- 0 – fair with cool undertone
- 0.5 – fair with neutral undertone
- 1 – fair with warm undertone
- 2 – light with neutral undertone
- 3.5 – light with warm undertone
- 4 – medium with warm undertone
- 5.5 – medium with cool undertone
- 5.75 – medium with neutral undertone
- 7 – tan with cool undertone
- 8 – tan with neutral undertone
- 9 – dark with cool undertone
- 11.5 dark with cool undertone
