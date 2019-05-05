Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty is surely getting us ready for Summer. This time we get to experience Huda Beauty Tantour which is a contour and bronzing cream. Yes, a creamy formula which aims to create that mixture between contouring and bronzing.

If recently we had the Liquid Pantyhose now we get this new balance of shadow and warmth for a luminous, matte glow that’s never dull. I don’t know if I should really be excited for a product like this to be honest but I would love to hear your thoughts.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 8 May 2019 online | 17 May in stores SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Get ready for Summer with Huda Beauty Tantour

Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream – New – $30.00

The deeply pigmented formula can take you from a natural bronzed look to a dramatic contour as you layer and build. I love that it’s really pigmented but also blends SO easily. If you just want a very natural look, you only need to use a small amount, but for more drama, you can build it up or try a deeper shade.

Fair: A neutral honey shade for fair to light complexions.

A neutral honey shade for fair to light complexions. Light: A soft caramel shade ideal for light to medium complexions.

A soft caramel shade ideal for light to medium complexions. Medium: A neutral mocha shade that looks gorgeous on medium and tan complexions.

A neutral mocha shade that looks gorgeous on medium and tan complexions. Tan: A deep cocoa shade perfect for deep tan to rich complexion.

A deep cocoa shade perfect for deep tan to rich complexion. Rich: A deep mahogany shade for rich to ultra-rich complexions.

Sculpt & Shade Brush – New – $28.00

To make Tantouring super seamless, we created the Huda Beauty Sculpt & Shade Brush. At one end is a very small, dense brush that’s perfect for applying Tantour exactly where you want it, and at the other end is a large, soft brush so you can easily blend it out.

Enjoy swatches of Huda Beauty Tantour…