Another skincare product hits the market. Marc Jacobs Youthquake hydra-full retexturizing gel creme is marketed as a multitasking moisturizer. In the campaign photo they featured even a more mature woman which led me to believe this is a skincare product suitable for all ages. But is that true?

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Marc Jacobs | soon at SEPHORA, Net-a-Porter, Harrods

With powerful pineapple enzymes and encapsulated sodium hyaluronate, Youthquake provides deep hydration and rexturizing results for a glowing, makeup-ready canvas.

The Official Story

Have it all. This multitasking moisturizer has the perfect combination of moisturizing and retexturizing results. Why bother rehydrating dead skin cells? Smooth away rough texture and reveal a fresh surface that’s ready to receive major moisture magnitude.

Formulated with 54% enzymatic pineapple water and 5% encapsulated sodium hyaluronate, this innovative gel crème gives you an instant glow and lasting hydration for up to 24 hours. Most suitable for normal to dry skin, the hydrating formula with a full-bodied gel-crème texture and creamy tropical scent melts luxuriously into skin. With the addition of antioxidant-rich starfruit and dragonfruit extracts, the nourishing formula results in a makeup-ready canvas that looks instantly smoother, plumper and more youthful.

The glowy makeup looks you see on the runway and red carpet begin with the right skin prep. Youthquake Hydra-full Retexturizing Gel Crème has been the secret first step to Marc Jacobs Beauty’s glowy makeup looks you’ve seen everywhere.

Is it Worth Splurging On?

The description sounds a bit fancy when you see pineapple enzymes, but if you look closely at the ingredient list and you have basic skincare knowledge (or the will to Google) you’ll see it’s just another overpriced moisturizing cream.

I’m in my late 30’s which means that I need more than just a basic hydrating cream. I need a product packed with antioxidants so I’m far from paying $59.00 for just a basic moisturizing gel.

The first ingredient is basically just pineapple water and there’s plenty of that, while the so called enzyme is at the bottom of the ingredient list as Bromelaine.

This is more like a product that should be used by those who are in their early 20’s but the price says otherwise. 🙂

I’m curious to know what do you lovelies think! 🙂 Will you be purchasing Marc Jacobs Youthquake? 🙂