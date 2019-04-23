Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty presents her first ever face and body product as Liquid Pantyhose which is marketed as probably their best product ever.

This is the best time for Huda to launch a body highlighter as we are getting closer to summer now. So basically you can ditch your pantyhose from now on and glow like a goddess with the new Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H. body highlighter, aka “Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose.”.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 3 May online | 17 May in stores – Sephora, Harrods, Selfridges, Cultbeauty, FeelUnique, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty Liquid Pantyhose – $49.00

The inspiration to create this product came from Beyonce’s incredible, sexy legs at Coachella! Everyone knows Beyonce how perfect, sexy legs Beyonce is showing on stage everytime. She definitely likes those shiny pantyhose that make her legs look completely flawless.

Now we can get the same amazing legs of a goddess and create that Beyoncé-on-stage effect, but for the entire body! This product can be used for the entire body so get that perfect glowy effect.

The formula & shade names

We packed this water-based formula with light-reflecting pearl pigments that give the most insanely smooth, glossy finish. The formula blends easily into the skin for a streak-free finish that’s perfect for buffing into any area of the body you want to glow like a goddess.

Luna: Perfect for fair and light tones, soft white gold, rose gold, and silver pearls illuminate the skin for a glowing complexion.

Aphrodite: Packed with rich gold pearls for a golden, bronzed finish, Aphrodite adds a stunning glow to tan and medium skin tones.

Aurora: A toasty copper shade loaded with warm gold and bronze pearls to add radiance to rich skin tones.

Blur & Glow Brush – $33.00

Huda Beauty Blur & Glow Brush is the ideal tool for evenly dispersing N.Y.M.P.H. onto your body. It has synthetic dense, hair-like bristles that will give a controlled application and create that airbrushed finish.

Custom-cut with a wave-like surface, you can effortlessly apply the pearly formula for a perfectly pigmented glow.

HOW TO USE IT:

Buff N.Y.M.P.H. into your cheekbones, shoulders, neckline or collar bones for a natural-looking glow or apply all over the legs and arms for a truly divine glow.

Use the Huda Beauty Blur & Glow Brush to seamlessly buff the highlighter onto your face, legs, arms, shoulders, and collarbone for a natural-looking glow.

Blend the formula quickly and build it up for more coverage. Apply 2-3 pumps to cover a large area or 1-2 pumps for a subtle glow.

Enjoy more photos and swatches of Huda Beauty Liquid Pantyhose…