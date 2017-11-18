Hello sweeties!

Just in time for the holiday 2017 season we get Too Faced Chocolate Gold new makeup collection. The mania of the chocolate eyeshadow palettes continues with the new Too Faced Chocolate Gold Bar Palette infused with real cocoa. You get a 16 versatile new shades in this palette. The palette features a few matte shadows but mostly foiled shadows infused with real gold particles.

Go ahead, give in. Indulge all your senses. Take decadence to the next level with a luxurious gold and cocoa powder-infused eye shadow palette that smells as good as it looks. All shadows feature a soft, velvety texture with full coverage payoff. The entire palette is infused with skin-loving cocoa powder for a decadent chocolate scent.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 28 November 2017 at TooFaced.com | 3 December 2017 at ULTA | 11 December at Sephora

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Holiday 2017 Collection

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Palette – New – $49.00

Money Bags

Chocolate Gold

Rich Girl

Cocoa Truffle

Decadent

Love & Cocoa

Old Money

New Money

Famous

Classy & Easy

So Boujee

Holla For A Dolla

Livin’ Lavish

Drippin’ Diamonds

Rollin’ In Dough

Chocolate Gold Soleil Bronzer – New – $30.00

This bronzer is a festive reinterpretation of Too Faced’s Chocolate Soleil Bronzer. It’s infused with gold and bronze pigments that will give you a sun-kissed look.

Chocolate Gold Diamond Highlighter – $34.00

This pearlesencet highlighter is a combination between pink, gold and blue pressed powders.

Melted Gold Lip Gloss – $21.00

Is a new festive lip gloss in a gold-infused shade. It has a super shiny finish and you can wear it on its own or layered on top of other lipsticks.

Pure Gold Loose Glitter – $17.00

It’s a buildable glitter powder infused with sparkling gold particles. You can use it as an eyeshadow, mix it with lip gloss or as a highlighter. If you want more glow you can mix it with body and hair products as well.