Huda Beauty Silk Balm Available Now

by Tavia
Hello beauties!

While I was browsing today for new beauty products I stumble upon the new Huda Beauty Silk Balm which just launched. Even though is not a pink shade, I’m definitely going to try it out. Keep reading for more details!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SELFRIDGES | soon at SEPHORA, Harrods, Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Huda Beauty Silk Balm

Silk Hydra-Plumping Lip Balm – New – £18.00

After exfoliating with a small amount of WISHFUL Yo Glow enzyme scrub, apply a generous amount of Silk lip balm to the lips while on the go and throughout the day; wear alone or as a topcoat for instant shine and intense hydration

Apparently this one comes in one universal color but I’d love to see more shades. I’m going to buy it so expect a review of this very soon!

 

