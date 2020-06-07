Hello beauties!

While I was browsing today for new beauty products I stumble upon the new Huda Beauty Silk Balm which just launched. Even though is not a pink shade, I’m definitely going to try it out. Keep reading for more details!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SELFRIDGES | soon at SEPHORA, Harrods, Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty Silk Balm

After exfoliating with a small amount of WISHFUL Yo Glow enzyme scrub, apply a generous amount of Silk lip balm to the lips while on the go and throughout the day; wear alone or as a topcoat for instant shine and intense hydration

Apparently this one comes in one universal color but I’d love to see more shades. I’m going to buy it so expect a review of this very soon!

