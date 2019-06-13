Hello beauties!

I bought Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base and Face, Buff and Blend Brush almost two years ago when these products launched at Selfridges. They are permanent products so you can still find them online and in stores. Keep on reading to find out what do I think about these products and what was my personal experience while using them.

U.S. / UK / International – Now at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Harrods, Net-a-Porter, Feel Unique, Sephora.fr

Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Review

Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base ($35.00 /£27.00 for 30 ml / 1 fl oz) comes in a matte, black squeezable tube with a little pump. I like the packaging as it makes the product very easy to use and has a nice touch to it.

This is more of a hydrating makeup primer which promises a long-wearing make up finish. It suppose to work perfectly in combination with Huda Beauty Faux Filter Foundation (review, swatches) so I did tested in this combination but with other foundations as well.

You already know that I have a combo-sensitive skin type so truth be told I’m looking more for a mattifying primer rather than a hydrating one. I don’t mind a medium hydration if is the case when I’m using a super matte finish foundation.

This is a great primer for those who appreciate not only the fact that’s paraben free and sulphate free but also rosehip oil and shea butter which are hydrating ingredients. So if you are dry to normal skin I’m sure you’ll love Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base more than I did. Huda marketed this as an universal primer for all skin types but I personally don’t see it like this.

The Formula & Ingredients

The base comes as a white cream which transforms into a pale veil once you apply it onto the skin. The texture is creamy, not very thick but it leaves a bit of a tacky film. I wouldn’t mind the tackyness as it would make the foundation adhere better but truth be told almost everytime I applied this primer I got peeling. It just didn’t go well with my skincare even though I applied the primer even 30 min or 1 hour later after my skincare routine.

Another thing I noticed and my sensitive skin doesn’t seem to really enjoy is the waxy feeling of this makeup base. Cera Alba ingredient is the one to blame for this, as it is a wax. So even though I know a good primer needs a lot of silicones in its formula because those are the one responsible to blur out imperfections and create a smooth canvas, in this product there’s more wax and hydrating ingredients rather than silicones.

So is very hard for a combination or oily skin type to get along with this makeup base if you look carefully at the ingredients. On the other hand I’m really not satisfied with how it blurs out my imperfections. It doesn’t do a good job in smoothing out fine lines, creating a smooth canvas to layer my foundation or even on making my pores look smaller.

Maybe my age is to blame as I’m in my mid 30’s and it takes a really good primer to smooth out those lines and make my complexion appear smoother. I’d see Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base more suitable for a younger complexion.

If you have sensitive skin you may be bothered by the scent as it’s quite strong and may irritate you as well if you are truly very sensitive. I didn’t experienced any irritations but I could still pick up the scent even after the application.

My go to primer over the past 2 years has been Hylamide HA Blur (upcoming review) which does an extremely good job in mattyfing the complexion without leaving it dry and smooths out the skin beautifully creating the perfect canvas to apply foundation.

INGREDIENTS

Aqua (Water), Cyclopentasiloxane, Isododecane, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Myrica Cerifera (Bayberry) Fruit Wax, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate,Disteardimonium Hectorite, Phenyl Trimethicone, Vinyl Dimethicone/MethiconeSilsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Sodium Chloride, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Rosa Moschata Seed Oil, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Sodium Gluconate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal

In terms of long lasting I didn’t really noticed any difference in making my foundation last longer. My T-zone area get shinier a lot more faster than it doesn when I’m wearing Hylamide HA Blur so for me it was a product that I only wore a couple of the times and then let it rest in the makeup drawer.

Huda Beauty Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Review Texture 7

Ingredients 7

Application 7

Packaging 10

Efficiency 8 7.8 Average Score Average Score

Huda Beauty Face, Buff & Blend Brush Review

Huda Beauty Face, Buff & Blend Brush ($30.00 /£22.00) is a foundation brush with a very ingenious angle. The bristles are super soft while the brush is totally flexible and gets very well onto the tricky areas around my nose.

It disperses product very well onto the skin while it feels very soft and smooth during the application without causing any discomfort. My favorite way to apply foundation is definitely by using a beauty blender but Huda Beauty Face, Buff & Blend Brush is the only one I reach out sometimes.

I like using a beauty blender just because I get more of a smooth, well blended and seamlessly looking complexion. The sponge will always absorb more product and leave the skin looking more naturally so I’m always up for that.

When I want more coverage I’m reaching out for this brush which does a great job at blending the foundation without leaving any lines behind. I like to use it to buff the product into my skin and really blend it out, it does an extreme good job at this.

The only downsize for me comes when I have to wash this brush. It has very dense bristles so you really have to clean it well and take your time to make sure there are no traces of makeup on it.

I like to use the beauty blender soap and really work it on the brush cleaner mat to make sure I get a good clean. I’ve been using this brush for almost