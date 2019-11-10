Hello beauties!

Another beauty comes in time for the Holiday 2019 season. Take a look at Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette which comes after the recent launch of Hourglass Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection.

Create your perfect light with the latest edition of Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit – Ghost Unlocked. Featuring six sell-out shades of powder, bronzer, blush, and metallic strobe powder, this travel-friendly palette of lighting essentials is everything you need to finish, bronze, blush, and highlight. Photoluminescent Technology captures, filters, and diffuses surrounding light to instantly soften and refine your complexion.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Hourglass, Beautylish

Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette

VIB Rouges, use code HOLIDAYSAVE to get 20% off (brings it to $64!). VIBs can get 15% off and BIs can get 10% off starting tomorrow with the same code.

Announcing the return of the coveted Ambient™ Lighting Edit Unlocked. The bestselling palette is reimagined with a limited-edition design in the same must-have finishing powders, blushes, bronzer and metallic strobe powder. The tonal shades are designed to be mixed and matched, unlocking the possibilities of Ambient.

Soft Light Ambient Lighting Powder

Ambient Lighting Powder Filtered Light Ambient Lighting Powder

Ambient Lighting Powder Golden Bronze Light Ambient Lighting Bronzer

Ambient Lighting Bronzer Nude Glow Ambient Lighting Blush

Ambient Lighting Blush Mood Flush Ambient Lighting Blush

Ambient Lighting Blush Champagne Strobe Light Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting