Home Beauty Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette – Holiday 2019 Ghost Edition
Beauty

Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette – Holiday 2019 Ghost Edition

November 10, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Another beauty comes in time for the Holiday 2019 season. Take a look at Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette which comes after the recent launch of Hourglass Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection.

Create your perfect light with the latest edition of Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit – Ghost Unlocked. Featuring six sell-out shades of powder, bronzer, blush, and metallic strobe powder, this travel-friendly palette of lighting essentials is everything you need to finish, bronze, blush, and highlight. Photoluminescent Technology captures, filters, and diffuses surrounding light to instantly soften and refine your complexion.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Hourglass, Beautylish

 

Hourglass Unlocked Ambient Lighting Palette

Unlocked Ghost Ambient Lighting Edit Palette – Limited Edition – $80.00 / £75.00

VIB Rouges, use code HOLIDAYSAVE to get 20% off (brings it to $64!).  VIBs can get 15% off and BIs can get 10% off starting tomorrow with the same code.

Announcing the return of the coveted Ambient™ Lighting Edit Unlocked. The bestselling palette is reimagined with a limited-edition design in the same must-have finishing powders, blushes, bronzer and metallic strobe powder. The tonal shades are designed to be mixed and matched, unlocking the possibilities of Ambient.

  • Soft Light Ambient Lighting Powder
  • Filtered Light Ambient Lighting Powder
  • Golden Bronze Light Ambient Lighting Bronzer
  • Nude Glow Ambient Lighting Blush
  • Mood Flush Ambient Lighting Blush
  • Champagne Strobe Light Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting
SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl Spring 2016

December 19, 2015

Make Up Factory Touch of Perfection Collection for...

October 12, 2012

Jill Stuart Crystal Bloom for Fall 2014

July 17, 2014

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks NEW SHADES

December 19, 2018

Jennifer Lopez JLove Fragrance for Fall 2013

September 3, 2013

MAC Summer 2017 Chromat Collection

June 17, 2017

Urban Decay Matte Revolution Lipstick Swatches for Fall...

July 30, 2015

Illamasqua Hypnotica Summer 2016 Collection

April 8, 2016

OPI Nordic Gel Color Fall Winter 2014 Collection

June 1, 2014

Essie 2017 Gel Couture Bridal Collection

March 21, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.