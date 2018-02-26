Home Beauty Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder 2018 Summer
Beauty

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder 2018 Summer

February 26, 2018

Hello pretties!

The first sneak peek of Guerlain Summer 2018 Collection was over five months ago. Today I’m happy to say that Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder is available online! 🙂 The new Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder revives the radiance of the complexion, allowing it to happily say goodbye to winter and kick off the new season with a Spring in its step.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at FeelUnique

U.S. Launch Date – March at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Romania Launch Date – March 2018 at Douglas, Sephora

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder 2018 Summer

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder – New – £37.00 / 248 Lei for 10 g

Bronze hues and vibrant colours come together in the GUERLAIN Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder to diffuse skin with a beautiful, healthy glow. A cocktail of active ingredients help to energise skin while protecting it from free radicals, pollution, and preserving its natural hydration for a healthy, happy skin result.

The secret to year-round radiance, the Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder transports you to an exotic destination with sunny facets of ylang-ylang, orange blossom and velvety nuances of tonka bean, vanilla and musk. The skin’s natural hydration is preserved after 6 hours*. Long-lasting make-up effect of 8h

Shades:

  • 00 Light Cool
  • 01 Light Warm
  • 02 Natural Cool
  • 03 Natural Warm
  • 04 Deep Golden
  • 05 Deep Cool

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder & Lisa Perry Gift with Purchase...

January 21, 2015

OPI Coca-Cola Anniversary Summer 2015 Collection

April 29, 2015

Lanvin Spring 2013 Lanvin Me EDP – Info...

April 3, 2013

Chic Enjoyed Reading! 13.11.2010

November 13, 2010

MAC Hautecore Lipstick – Black Friday 2013

November 22, 2013

Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick Spring 2018

November 15, 2017

Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade Spring 2018

January 7, 2018

Kinetics Pinky Winky Polish from Neon Spring 2012...

March 26, 2012

Orly @Cosmetic Beauty Hair 2010 Edition

October 2, 2010

Shiseido Makeup Spring Summer 2012 Collection – Info...

May 4, 2012

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet