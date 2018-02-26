Hello pretties!

The first sneak peek of Guerlain Summer 2018 Collection was over five months ago. Today I’m happy to say that Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder is available online! 🙂 The new Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder revives the radiance of the complexion, allowing it to happily say goodbye to winter and kick off the new season with a Spring in its step.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at FeelUnique

U.S. Launch Date – March at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Romania Launch Date – March 2018 at Douglas, Sephora

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder 2018 Summer

Bronze hues and vibrant colours come together in the GUERLAIN Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder to diffuse skin with a beautiful, healthy glow. A cocktail of active ingredients help to energise skin while protecting it from free radicals, pollution, and preserving its natural hydration for a healthy, happy skin result.

The secret to year-round radiance, the Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Powder transports you to an exotic destination with sunny facets of ylang-ylang, orange blossom and velvety nuances of tonka bean, vanilla and musk. The skin’s natural hydration is preserved after 6 hours*. Long-lasting make-up effect of 8h

Shades:

00 Light Cool

01 Light Warm

02 Natural Cool

03 Natural Warm

04 Deep Golden

05 Deep Cool

