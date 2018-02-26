Hello beauties!
A few days ago we had a first look at Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection. Launching in less than two months, Dior Summer 2018 makeup collection is quite focused on blue and orange shades. I’m aiming the shades of Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze and I’m easily passing on the eyeshadow palettes this year.
Are you ready for @diormakeup Cool Wave 🌊 #summer2018collection ? Here is a first look thanks to @maquia.magazine 🙏🏻 Honestly I can skip on everything except the Nude Pink Powder. Blue and orange are shades that I almost never wear so this collection is not for me. I’ll have to take a look at the lip products as well, but I’m betting on some orange lip shades as well. I guess I had my time with #diorspring2018 and #diorsnow2018 💖How much pink and purple can I ask for! 😉 Thanks for the tag @makeup_angel8522 #diorsummer2018 #coolwave #diorcoolwave #diormakeup
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Saks
Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection
5 Couleurs Cool Wave Palettes – Limited Edition
- 367 Cool Down
- 597 Heat Up
Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze – Limited Edition
- 002 Soft Sunlight
- 004 Warm Sunrise
- 005 Warm Sunlight
Diorshow Pump’n Volume Waterproof Mascara
- 090 Black Pump
Diorshow Cooling Stick
- 001 Bronze Wave
- 002 Gold Splash
- 003 Fresh Pink
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer – Limited Edition
- 011 Pool Blue
Dior Addict Lipstick
- 411 Nude Chill
- 664 Pink Drop
- 040 White Splash
- 438 Orange Wave
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Color Juice
- 551 Watermelon
- 571 Cranberry
- 341 Litchi
- 641 Orange
Dior Vernis
- 431 Pow
- 541 Wizz
- 894 Bloop
- 404 Splash
