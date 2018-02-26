Home Beauty Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection
Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection

February 26, 2018

Hello beauties!

A few days ago we had a first look at Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection. Launching in less than two months, Dior Summer 2018 makeup collection is quite focused on blue and orange shades. I’m aiming the shades of Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze and I’m easily passing on the eyeshadow palettes this year.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Saks

Dior Cool Wave Summer 2018 Collection

5 Couleurs Cool Wave Palettes – Limited Edition

  • 367 Cool Down
  • 597 Heat Up

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze – Limited Edition

  • 002 Soft Sunlight
  • 004 Warm Sunrise
  • 005 Warm Sunlight

Diorshow Pump’n Volume Waterproof Mascara

  • 090 Black Pump

Diorshow Cooling Stick

  • 001 Bronze Wave
  • 002 Gold Splash
  • 003 Fresh Pink

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer – Limited Edition

  • 011 Pool Blue

Dior Addict Lipstick

  • 411 Nude Chill
  • 664 Pink Drop
  • 040 White Splash
  • 438 Orange Wave

Dior Addict Lip Tattoo Color Juice

  • 551 Watermelon
  • 571 Cranberry
  • 341 Litchi
  • 641 Orange

Dior Vernis

  • 431 Pow
  • 541 Wizz
  • 894 Bloop
  • 404 Splash

Thanks for the info @Makeup_angel


