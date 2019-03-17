Hello beauties!

SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 makeup collection is surely dominated by my favorite color, neon pink. Like neon pink floating in the dark of jet black, like the mysterious Asian city, Tokyo, like the past like the future … Such light becomes the inspiration of summer cosmetics.



UK Launch Date – May 2019 at Selfridges

SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Designing Color Eyes – Limited Edition

No.125 Hot Pink

Oil Lip Balm – Limited Edition

No.101

No.102

Shimmer Liquid Highlighter – New Product

No.01 Shimmer Light Pink

Eyelash Waterproof Mascara – New Product

No.01 Black

No.02 Brown

No.101 Pink (Limited Edition)

No.102 Navy Blue (Limited Edition)

Eyelash Base – New Product

No.01

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

No.116

No.117

