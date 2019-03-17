Hello beauties!
SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 makeup collection is surely dominated by my favorite color, neon pink. Like neon pink floating in the dark of jet black, like the mysterious Asian city, Tokyo, like the past like the future … Such light becomes the inspiration of summer cosmetics.
UK Launch Date – May 2019 at Selfridges
SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
Designing Color Eyes – Limited Edition
- No.125 Hot Pink
Oil Lip Balm – Limited Edition
- No.101
- No.102
Shimmer Liquid Highlighter – New Product
- No.01 Shimmer Light Pink
Eyelash Waterproof Mascara – New Product
- No.01 Black
- No.02 Brown
- No.101 Pink (Limited Edition)
- No.102 Navy Blue (Limited Edition)
Eyelash Base – New Product
- No.01
Nail Polish – Limited Edition
- No.116
- No.117
Enjoy more photos…