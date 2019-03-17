Home Beauty SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

March 17, 2019

Hello beauties!

SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 makeup collection is surely dominated by my favorite color, neon pink. Like neon pink floating in the dark of jet black, like the mysterious Asian city, Tokyo, like the past like the future … Such light becomes the inspiration of summer cosmetics.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – May 2019 at Selfridges

 

SUQQU Neon Pink Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Designing Color Eyes – Limited Edition

  • No.125 Hot Pink

Oil Lip Balm – Limited Edition

  • No.101
  • No.102

Shimmer Liquid Highlighter – New Product

  • No.01 Shimmer Light Pink

Eyelash Waterproof Mascara – New Product

  • No.01 Black
  • No.02 Brown
  • No.101 Pink (Limited Edition)
  • No.102 Navy Blue (Limited Edition)

Eyelash Base – New Product

  • No.01

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

  • No.116
  • No.117

Enjoy more photos…

