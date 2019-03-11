Hello sweeties!

Today I got a Summer vibe which translated into a bright and funky makeup look and more sneak peeks of upcoming Summer 2019 Makeup Collections. Let’s not waste time and introduce Guerlain Terracotta Summer 2019 Collection which comes with brand new products to try out. SWATCHES ALERT so keep on reading!

Guerlain Terracotta makeup collections are already iconic and one of the best-selling collections in the Summer season so this new release will definitely be challenging. I can’t even have time to say that I’ll save to buy the new Guerlain Terracotta 2019 items because they are already available.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Guerlain | soon at Nordstrom, Sephora, Nemain Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

Guerlain Terracotta Summer 2019 Collection – Pure Temptation – My Thoughts!

Honestly for me this is a gorgeous collection and I’d love to try out all of the products (only if I could afford them) :). I think I’ll definitely try to buy them gradually and will probably start with the foundation and highlighter sticks.

I won’t argue that the foundation range is pretty limited and features only six shades so I doubt it will be for everyone. Last year I almost went broke buying all the Guerlain Terracotta’s editions and I still haven’t reviewed them all. Ups…. 🙁 maybe I should as some of them are still available online.

Guerlain Terracotta Summer 2019 Collection

An absolute legend and a planetary must-have, Terracotta powder by Guerlain has been weaving its destiny since 1984. Inspired by a trip to the heart of the desert, it captures all the reflections of the sun and lights up the complexion with an instant natural sun-kissed glow. And since skin is never more beautiful than when it is tanned, Guerlain is enriching the Terracotta legend with an even more desirable face and body ritual for a longer-lasting beautiful tan.

Terracotta Contour & Glow Palette – Limited Edition

For the first time, Terracotta unveils its Contour & Glow palette including the ideal routine for a sun-kissed healthy glow. Contour, Bronzer, Blush & Highlighter together to sculpt and enhance the complexion in the blink of an eye.

It is composed of 4 luminous universal shades: a matte contour powder to subtly shape the face, a bronzing powder to give a warm healthy glow, a pink blush infused with gold for fresh rosy cheeks and a highlighter to illuminate.

Universal

The fragrance

The fragrance of the Terracotta powder takes you on a getaway. The ylang-ylang and orange blossom notes create the sensation of a cocoon. They are blended into tonka bean and vanilla notes with sunny facets that embody the essence of Terracotta.

A note of white musk add a velvet touch to this addictive fragrance. The senses are awakened, transported to a faraway land.

Terracotta Skin Foundation Stick – New

The Terracotta Skin Foundation Stick brings together Terracotta’s healthy glow expertise with a new, ultra-practical on-the-go format to slip into your bag.

Its formula refines the skin’s texture for an even complexion enhanced with a sun-kissed glow, while waxes and coated pigments ensure comfort and buildable coverage.

Waterproof and offering 12-hour wear**, its formula delivers an unparalleled, lasting healthy glow result. Mistake-proof, for the confidence of a fresh complexion throughout the day.

Available in 6 shades:

01 Fair

02 Light

03 Natural

04 Medium

05 Deep

06 Intense

Terracotta Skin Highlighting Stick – New

Terracotta Skin Highlighting Stick is a concentrate of sun-kissed radiance to slip into your bag for an ultra-easy application in any situation.

It bathes the skin in pearlescent reflects to illuminate and warm up the complexion to the desired intensity.

According to the women who tested it, its formula resists humidity and temperature variations, leaving the complexion fresh and more beautiful*.

Its imperceptible texture keeps the skin hydrated for 6 hours.

Available in 4 shades for all skin tones, to use alone or in combination.

1 Nude

2 Gold

3 Bronze

4 Universal Blush

Terracotta Touch Loose Powder On-the-Go – New

Perfect for touch-ups, its on-the-go format can easily be slipped into any bag to enjoy a mattified healthy glow all day long.

A unique combination of corrective mattifying beads and radiance-revealing flakes lies at the heart of this lightweight powder to offer the ideal velvety complexion.

The formula is enriched with jojoba oil. It brings softness and comfort all day long while the integrated applicator delivers the ideal dose of product.

Shades:

1 Light

2 Medium

3 Deep