Chantecaille Spring 2019 Collection is a fresh breath of air. The colors are just perfect for spring, lots of light and pastel shades, but also a bit of sparkle and color. The Polar Ice palette looks absolutely lovely while combining 9 shimmery shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 22 January 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – end January 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

Chantecaille Spring 2019 Collection

Polar Eye Palette – New & Limited Edition – $98.00

This dazzling palette features nine cool-toned shimmering eye shades with next-generation pearl pigments.

The effect: a galactic glow inspired by the otherworldly landscape and night sky of the Arctic.

With three distinct effects: holographic, metallic, and radiant, the shades and shine range from demure to dramatic and create artful, luminous eye looks with ease.

The nine wearable hues were assembled to offer endless opportunity to play and customizable looks.

Lip Cristal – $50.00

A modern way to do a bold lip: elevate it with glitter. Lip Cristal’s breathtaking, glitter-coated bullet reveals a creamy formula that washes lips with sparkling color and metallic depth.

What sets this lipstick apart is the weightlessness of the glitter: there’s zero grit or irritation, just silky, buildable color that leaves lips perfectly glossed and shiny.

Every Lip Cristal purchased will plant a tree in East Africa.

Shades:

Citrine

Tourmal

Carnelian

HD Perfecting Loose Powder – $72.00

A shimmering, featherweight loose powder that instantly lights up the skin with a warm, candle-lit sheen. Non-drying and ultrafine, the powder flows through a luxe self-dispensing vegan brush that releases the perfect amount of powder and seals securely with zero mess.

Candelight

Celestial Nail Sheer – New – $28.00

A shimmering, sheer top coat which gives the nails an iridescent glow inspired by the many colors of the Aurora Borealis. An ultra-fine infusion of delicate pearl lends a unique, shimmering dimension and creates a long-wearing celestial manicure. True to the commitment of natural, clean formulation behind Chantecaille, Celestial Nail Sheer is an 8-free, vegan formula that treats the nails delicately.

Shades:

Nova

Polaris

Vega

