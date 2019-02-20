Hello pretties!

I was jumping for joy when I heard about the new Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick shades and lip cases launching next month. Just the other week I was telling you how much I’m loving my new Guerlain #06 Rouge G Lip Color in a recent review and how I’m looking forward to extend my Guerlain lipstick collection.

Well, my wish is already half complete as I can choose from the new shades and new lip cases that will be launching soon. This time I have my eyes on a nude Guerlain lip case as it’s so handy for me to pair the lipstick color with the lip case.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end March/ beginning April 2019 at

Sephora, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Feel Unique , Escentual (BEST PRICE)

Guerlain Rouge G NEW Shades & Lip Cases for Spring 2019

If you haven’t yet tried a Guerlain Rouge Lip Color on your lips, you definitely need too. I’m not talking only about how luxurious this lipstick looks but also about its super creamy and hydrating formula and good color payoff. For me personally, Guerlain Rouge G Lip Color is a classic lipstick that will never run out of style.

The new Guerlain Rouge G lip cases are customizable and sold separately so you can pair, customize, match and mix any case with your favorite Rouge G lipstick shade.

Guerlain has combined intense color and lip care into an improved formula. Enriched with plant-based polymers and silver microcrystals with a reflective power, this exceptional formula beautifully enhances your lips, cloaking them in intense and luminous long-lasting comfort.

Hyaluronic acid and gugul resin help to smooth and plump up lips. Customize your style down to your lips, choosing from a wide range of lipstick shades, from the most nude to the most extravagant, and then choose your case (sold separately) from a multitude of styles, from the most timeless to the most trendy.