Home Beauty Guerlain Rouge G NEW Shades & Lip Cases for Spring 2019
Beauty

Guerlain Rouge G NEW Shades & Lip Cases for Spring 2019

February 20, 2019

Hello pretties!

I was jumping for joy when I heard about the new Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick shades and lip cases launching next month. Just the other week I was telling you how much I’m loving my new Guerlain #06 Rouge G Lip Color in a recent review and how I’m looking forward to extend my Guerlain lipstick collection.

Well, my wish is already half complete as I can choose from the new shades and new lip cases that will be launching soon. This time I have my eyes on a nude Guerlain lip case as it’s so handy for me to pair the lipstick color with the lip case.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end March/ beginning April 2019 at
Sephora, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams, Feel Unique , Escentual (BEST PRICE)

Guerlain Rouge G NEW Shades & Lip Cases for Spring 2019

If you haven’t yet tried a Guerlain Rouge Lip Color on your lips, you definitely need too. I’m not talking only about how luxurious this lipstick looks but also about its super creamy and hydrating formula and good color payoff. For me personally, Guerlain Rouge G Lip Color is a classic lipstick that will never run out of style.

The new Guerlain Rouge G lip cases are customizable and sold separately so you can pair, customize, match and mix any case with your favorite Rouge G lipstick shade.

Guerlain has combined intense color and lip care into an improved formula. Enriched with plant-based polymers and silver microcrystals with a reflective power, this exceptional formula beautifully enhances your lips, cloaking them in intense and luminous long-lasting comfort.

Hyaluronic acid and gugul resin help to smooth and plump up lips. Customize your style down to your lips, choosing from a wide range of lipstick shades, from the most nude to the most extravagant, and then choose your case (sold separately) from a multitude of styles, from the most timeless to the most trendy.

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bobbi Brown Miami Collection for Summer 2012 –...

April 20, 2012

Chanel Fashion’s Night Out Collection for Fall 2012...

August 29, 2012

Chantecaille Summer 2018 Collection

May 4, 2018

Organique Eternal Gold Golden Lifting Night Cream –...

May 18, 2012

Guerlain Red Heels Nail Polish Review, Swatches, Photos

March 5, 2016

Illamasqua Equinox Collection for Winter 2015

October 25, 2015

Jill Stuart Relax Collection for Summer 2014

April 3, 2014

Artdeco Fall Winter 2013 Pure Minerals Collection –...

August 20, 2013

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer Glow Makeup Collection...

February 2, 2016

Illamasqua Fall 2013 Sacred Hour Collection – All...

August 24, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet