Hello beauties!

I can totally see myself in Too Face Pretty Mess Spring 2019 Collection realized in collaboration with famous Erika Jayne. Wearing pink even after 40’s, glossy pink lips, clothes, you name…is just like a dream waiting to happen for me. 🙂 Seeing Erika looking so glam in these promo photos and especially her looks for this collection makes me put a few of these new products on my shopping cart.

This exclusive new collection was created by Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino and his BFF, superstar Erika Jayne (aka Erika Girardi). These are the essential products Erika uses to transform from a natural Beverly Hills Beauty into her iconic, glamorous, on-stage persona for a look so hot, it needs a warning label.

Transform yourself with two different lip kits developed with Erika Jayne! Each set comes with a creamy, blendable lip liner pencil and a pretty coordinating gloss.

U.S. / UK – Now at Nordstrom, ULTA, Macy’s, Too Faced, soon at Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Debenhams

Too Faced Pretty Mess Erika Girardi Spring 2019 Collection

Go from Housewife to Club Queen with this exclusive palette designed by Too Faced Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino and his bestie, Superstar Erika Jayne. These are the 12 essential shades Erika uses to transform from a natural Beverly Hills Beauty into her iconic, glamorous, on-stage persona.

Clothes Off

Show & Tell

Rich is Better

Party People

Lap of Luxury

Queen E

Whatever, Who Cares?

F*ck Frugal

Sextravagant

So Rodeo

Worth Its Weight

Private Jet Setter

Taste as good as you look with Erika’s infamous Kissable Body Shimmer in a tantalizing sugar cookie flavor. Using the included puff, roll and pat the glamorous rose gold champagne pigment onto décolletage, shoulders, legs or anywhere you want to get noticed.

In one swipe, it delivers intense shimmer and shine to the skin while giving it a wet look. This highlighter is part of a special collaboration between Too Faced and singer/television star Erika Jayne and is presented in special packaging featuring Erika Jayne’s signature.

Create the polite lips Erika Jayne is famous for. Line and fill in your lips with Queen Fuschia Lip Liner then fill in with the natural rose gold glitter Dramatic Prismastic Lip Gloss. This duo is part of a special collaboration between Too Faced and singer/television star Erika Jayne and is presented in special packaging featuring Erika Jayne’s signature.

Housewife Pink Lip Liner (0.01 oz.)

Polite & Pretty Lip Gloss (0.13 oz.)

Lip Injection Extreme delivers both immediate and long-term plumping, with scientifically proven, advanced lip volumizing technologies. The glossy pink shade blossoms into a deep pink that naturally and dramatically hydrates, nourishes and increases lip volume.

This plumper is part of a special collaboration between Too Faced and singer/television star Erika Jayne and is presented in special packaging featuring Erika Jayne’s signature.

Check out the entire collection…