Beauty

Dior Addict Stellar Shine 2019 Lipstick – New Photos!!!

February 20, 2019

Hello beauties!

Peter Philips has made public the news of Dior Addict Stellar Shine collection which will hit counters in a few weeks. If earlier I brought you just a sneak peek and a first look at Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipstick now I invite you to enjoy more promo photos.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – mid March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – early March 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges, Debenhams, Escentual

 

Dior Addict Stellar Shine New 2019 Lipstick

 I’ve already talked about the face of Dior Addict Stellar Shine campaign so check the previous post if you missed that.

Now just take a look at these juicy Dior Addict Stellar Shine new lipsticks. I honestly don’t think I will resist not buying at least a few of them. Oh, ups, did I tell you they are 24 shades in total? That’s right, a bunch of colors to choose from and if you are into a glossy finish you’ll be tempted even more.

I don’t want to repeat myself with the other details so you’ll find more about Dior Addict Stellar Shine formula in my sneak peek post.

Do let me know what are your thoughts regarding this launch. As you know Dior keeps remaining a sensitive topic for me, but since this news is officially out there I think I’m OK sharing these photos.

The price of a lipstick will be €39.50.

Enjoy them….

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

