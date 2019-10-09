Hello beauties!

Just before the holidays I want to show you two masterpieces signed by Guerlain which fit beautifully into this upcoming festive season. Guerlain Rouge de Guerlain Lipstick Case Snake and Stunning Queen are these luxurious, fancy cases.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Case Snake 2019

These two Guerlain Rouge G lipstick cases in Snake and Stunning queen are adorned with sparkling embellishments. One of the limited edition customizable Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick case shows a snake motif made of sparkling white and red crystals.

The second case is called Stunning Queen and it’s a gorgeous lipstick case adorned with lots of white crystals which makes it look not only elegant but totally luxurious.

I don’t have any information regarding the prices at this point so make sure to check back as I’ll update this post with more information soon.

RELATED: Guerlain Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection