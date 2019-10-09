Home Beauty Ciate Holiday 2019 New Jessica Rabbit Items & Confetti Highlighter
Hello lovelies!

We have new items joining Ciate Holiday 2019 Collection and here I’m talking about two new pieces part of Ciate Jessica Rabbit Collection but also about a limited edition new highlighter. The products are super cute, the packaging is on point and quite catchy. Let’s take a close look together!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, ASOS

 

Ciate Holiday 2019 New Items

Jessica Rabbit Multi-Glow Face & Body Highlighter – Limited Edition – $36.00

Steal the scene with this mega-watt, Multi-Glow Face and Body Highlighter. Formulated with ultra-fine pearls and light reflective pigments, this is the ultimate in blinding highlight. Featuring three complimenting universal shades, swirl together using a brush.

 

 

Jessica Rabbit Compact Mirror – Limited Edition – $25.00

This limited-edition dual-sided compact mirror is the ultimate collectible from the Ciaté London and Jessica Rabbit collection. With an exclusive Jessica Rabbit design, and special appearance of Roger Rabbit himself, this compact feature a true reflection and two-times magnifying mirror for on-the-go close ups.

 

Confetti Highlighter – Limited Edition – £25.00

Achieve a sunkissed glow with Ciaté London’s Confetti Highlighter. Featuring a mix of golden, champagne and pearlescent shades, carefully pressed together for a radiant highlight in one sweep. The ultra-creamy and super-soft formula gives soft-focused, spotlit finish.

  • Warm Glow

 

