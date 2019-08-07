Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer is a limited edition highlighter with a reflective foiled look in an oversized, covetable compact, adorned in glitter.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer

Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer – Limited Edition – $49.00

Get more of what you love with this larger-than-life luminizer that adds instant reflective radiance. The micro-fine, jet-milled powder applies seamlessly for a get-noticed glow without glitter. Perfectly sized for both face and body, this foil highlighter is all you need for an allover glow.



Showstopper: Soft peachy pink

SHOP THE POST

