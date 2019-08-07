Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer
Beauty

Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer

August 7, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer is a limited edition highlighter with a reflective foiled look in an oversized, covetable compact, adorned in glitter.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

 

Marc Jacobs Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer

Glam Rock O!mega Glaze All-over Foil Luminizer – Limited Edition – $49.00

Get more of what you love with this larger-than-life luminizer that adds instant reflective radiance. The micro-fine, jet-milled powder applies seamlessly for a get-noticed glow without glitter. Perfectly sized for both face and body, this foil highlighter is all you need for an allover glow.

  • Showstopper: Soft peachy pink

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Studio Sculpt Shade and Line Collection Spring...

January 30, 2014

Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection

January 3, 2017

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Vinyl 2016

January 13, 2016

MAC Spring Summer 2013 In Extra Dimension Collection...

March 25, 2013

Lancome Spring 2019 Makeup Collection

January 17, 2019

Sisley Phyto-Teint Expert Foundation for Fall 2014

July 11, 2014

Preview: La Mer Oil Absorbing Lotion

January 12, 2010

Chanel Winter 2016 Kyoto Face Palette

November 15, 2016

Senna Down to Earth Lipstick – Review, Photos...

August 14, 2013

Collistar Ti Amo 500 Spring Summer 2016 Collection

February 11, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.