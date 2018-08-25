Hello pretties!

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact Mat Alive is a new compact foundation powder with a matte finish. This one reminds me pretty much of Guerlain Parure Gold Compact Foundation (review, photos) which was my favorite one a couple of years back. It was super easy to apply and I was wearing it all the time during summer. Being a combination skin type for me this foundation was a hero during those hot days.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

International Launch Date – end August 2018

Romania Launch Date – beginning September 2018 in stores

Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact Mat Alive Fall 2018

Nothing has been left to chance, especially not perfection! Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact Mat Alive is available in seven shades calibrated to enhance every skin tone.

Introducing new and reformulated Lingerie de Peau compact foundation, featuring a new long-wearing formula that blends seamlessly into the skin for a naturally perfected complexion finish. Achieve smooth, even-toned coverage in seconds with a new innovative dual-sided applicator. Honeycombed on one side, the applicator collects the formula and ensures comfortable application without creasing. Flocked on the other side, it smoothes contours and eliminates excess powder for custom coverage and perfect application every time.

Available in 7 shades, although the colour variation may vary from country to country.

Not at Nordstrom there are 4 shades available: Natural, Medium, Light, Light Cool.

