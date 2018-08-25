Hello pretties!

As we are heading into the Fall season, we are looking at YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte, a new lipstick collection. If you like that matte finish on your lips with a super long wearing formula then check these ones out.

The first super-slim square couture lipstick that provides our most luxurious, ultra-full and longwear matte color yet, in couture inspired shades developed for every skin tone by creative director Tom Pecheux.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @yslbeautyus.com | September 2018 at Nordstrom

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick Fall 2018

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick – New – $39.00

The ultimate matte lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture “The Slim” saturates lips with ultra-rich, high-pigmented matte color that feels weightless and incredibly comfortable on the lips.

The non-drying, creamy formula glides on effortlessly and stays put all day so you don’t ever have to worry about bleeding, cracking or reapplying. The couture slim square bullet design, inspired by the iconic designs of the Yves Saint Laurent Couture House, allows you to achieve a neat, clean and beautiful result in just a few swipes.

Shades:

1 Rouge Extravagant

4 Fuchsia Excentrique

5 Peculiar Pink

8 Contrary Fuchsia

9 red Enigma

10 Corail Antinomique

11 Ambiguous Beige

12 Nu Incongru

16 Rosewood Oddity

18 Reverse Red

21 Rouge Paradoxe

23 Mystery Red

Enjoy more photos…