Home Beauty YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick Fall 2018
Beauty

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick Fall 2018

August 25, 2018

Hello pretties!

As we are heading into the Fall season, we are looking at YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte, a new lipstick collection. If you like that matte finish on your lips with a super long wearing formula then check these ones out.

The first super-slim square couture lipstick that provides our most luxurious, ultra-full and longwear matte color yet, in couture inspired shades developed for every skin tone by creative director Tom Pecheux.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at @yslbeautyus.com | September 2018 at Nordstrom

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick Fall 2018

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick – New – $39.00

The ultimate matte lipstick, Rouge Pur Couture “The Slim” saturates lips with ultra-rich, high-pigmented matte color that feels weightless and incredibly comfortable on the lips.

The non-drying, creamy formula glides on effortlessly and stays put all day so you don’t ever have to worry about bleeding, cracking or reapplying. The couture slim square bullet design, inspired by the iconic designs of the Yves Saint Laurent Couture House, allows you to achieve a neat, clean and beautiful result in just a few swipes.

Shades:

 

  • 1 Rouge Extravagant
  • 4 Fuchsia Excentrique
  • 5 Peculiar Pink
  • 8 Contrary Fuchsia
  • 9 red Enigma
  • 10 Corail Antinomique
  • 11 Ambiguous Beige
  • 12 Nu Incongru
  • 16 Rosewood Oddity
  • 18 Reverse Red
  • 21 Rouge Paradoxe
  • 23 Mystery Red

Enjoy more photos…

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Fall 2013 Pro Longwear Collection – Swatches!

August 27, 2013

MAC Rich & Restless Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick...

January 20, 2017

Shiseido Eye Momentum Fall 2017 Collection

July 10, 2017

Kinetics Bossa Nova Solar Gel Nail Polish Review,...

August 24, 2016

Guerlain Terracotta Joli Teint Powder Duo and Sun...

February 19, 2015

Illamasqua Spring 2013 Broken Heart Collection for Valentine’s...

January 16, 2013

Dior Prestige Le Cushion Teint de Rose 2018

December 19, 2017

Dior Glowing Gardens Spring 2016 Collection

November 19, 2015

Essence Magic Wonderland Holiday 2017 Collection

October 9, 2017

Chanel Spring Summer 2013 Avant Premiere de Chanel...

February 13, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet