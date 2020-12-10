Hello lovelies!

Maison Guerlain its expanding the makeup line with the new Guerlain KissKiss Tender Matte lipstick line for Spring 2021. Olivier Echaudemaison, head of Guerlain Makeup Creation comes out with a 15 shades new lipstick line in a sophisticated matte finish with a velvety as petal texture. He reinterprets the tenderness of a kiss in delicate tones.

Guerlain KissKiss Tender Matte Spring 2021 Collection

KissKiss Tender Matte Lipstick – New & Permanent

The new formula promises a light sensation of bare lips, unlike no other. At the heart of the formula? A trio of active ingredients: hyaluronic acid, shea butter and rose petal extract, to nourish and shape lips without any false notes. Well known for its nutritious and soothing properties, shea butter ensures maximum emollience.

Combined with rose petal extract, the KISSKISS TENDER MATTE formula offers an additional dose of softness that ensures 16 hours of comfort. With hyaluronic acid your lips are sublimated: smoothed and plumped, their hydration is preserved.

KISSKISS Tender Matte lipstick is dressed in a precious black tube. Sleek, it displays infinitely feminine curves, a tribute to the sensuality and tenderness of a kiss.

SHADES:

#214–ROMANTIC NUDE

#219–TENDER ROSE

#258–LOVELY NUDE

#360–MISS PINK

#520–SEXY CORAL

#530–DREAMY ROSE

#666–LUCKY PINK

#721 DEAR ROSE

#770–DESIRE RED

#775–KISS ROUGE

#880–CARESS PLUM

#885–GENTLE CORAL

#910–WANTED RED

#940–MY ROUGE

#999–ETERNAL RED

Guerlain its definitely stepping up the game for Spring 2021 with this lipstick line. We’ll get a new lipstick line from Dior with 47 shades and the new Chanel Le Lion lipsticks as well. Which of these are you tempted to buy?