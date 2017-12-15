Hello beauties!

Guerlain Glow with Love Spring 2018 Collection (info, photos) is a simple one but so delicate and beautiful. I’m in love with the new Meteorites Compact edition as well as the shades of Kiss Kiss Love Lipstick. We talked about this collection previously so go check out the promo photos if you are interested. I’m just here to share swatches with you.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Japan Launch Date – 12 January 2018

International Launch Date – February 2018

Guerlain Glow with Love Spring 2018 Collection Swatches

The new Kiss Kiss Love Lipsticks come in five limited edition shades. Some of these shades will definitely go to my wishlist as I’m spotting a nice pink and lilac. I think these are more of a combination between lipstick and lip balm with most of the shades looking semi-opaque on the lips.

Is not the first time that Guerlain is bringing Kiss Kiss lipsticks in this white packaging and for me it meas more hydration and super comfortable sensation. These lipsticks are super moisturizing as the formula also contains hyaluronic acid particles. The juicy finish will plump your lips without sinking into lips line. The effect will fresh and shiny lips. As I said before, I’m all in for a break from those matte finishes and I’m welcoming a light formula with a bit of a shine.

Guerlain Kiss Kiss Love lipsticks will work great even on dry or chapped lips as they will comfort them and restore the moisture.

On the other hand Guerlain Meteorites Compact 2018 edition swatches pretty sheer. You can mix the shades and apply with a fluffy brush on your face. You’ll get a slightly nude diamond pearl with a natural layer of color. It creates beautiful lighting effects but the pigmentation is very sheer. It adds instant luminosity with healthy and fresh looking complexion.

Photos by Vogue Taiwan