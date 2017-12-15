Hello pretties!

The news of Givenchy Couture Outlines Spring 2018 Collection has bee in the open for a few days now. Today I have Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat swatches to show. There are all the six shades of the ultra matte lipstick dressed in a leather packaging. If you scroll down you’ll see the makeup look done by Nicolas Degen, Givenchy’s Creative Director, using the new Couture Atelier Palette.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 5 January 2018

Taiwan Launch Date – 4 January 2018

UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat Swatches and Makeup Look

I have already shared all the details about this collection in a previous post if you want to check it out. This one is just a quick post to show you swatches for Le Rouge Mat. The shades are pretty intense and pigmented while the finish is a soft mat. The texture is soft and creamy with a long-lasting color.

I understood the color will last on the lips for 5 hours. If you are not a fan of matte lipsticks for spring then keep in mind that Givenchy is also launching new lip glosses. There will be 12 shades while the packaging has a new type of applicator. Do check them out HERE!

photos via Vogue Taiwan