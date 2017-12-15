Home Beauty Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat Swatches and Makeup Look
Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat Swatches and Makeup Look

December 15, 2017

Hello pretties!

The news of Givenchy Couture Outlines Spring 2018 Collection has bee in the open for a few days now. Today I have Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat swatches to show. There are all the six shades of the ultra matte lipstick dressed in a leather packaging. If you scroll down you’ll see the makeup look done by Nicolas Degen, Givenchy’s Creative Director, using the new Couture Atelier Palette.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 5 January 2018

Taiwan Launch Date – 4 January 2018

UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

I have already shared all the details about this collection in a previous post if you want to check it out. This one is just a quick post to show you swatches for Le Rouge Mat. The shades are pretty intense and pigmented while the finish is a soft mat. The texture is soft and creamy with a long-lasting color.

I understood the color will last on the lips for 5 hours. If you are not a fan of matte lipsticks for spring then keep in mind that Givenchy is also launching new lip glosses. There will be 12 shades while the packaging has a new type of applicator. Do check them out HERE!

photos via Vogue Taiwan


