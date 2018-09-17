Home Beauty Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion Available NOW!
Beauty

Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion Available NOW!

September 17, 2018

Hello beauties!

One of the latest launches is Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion. Are into cushion foundations and a light aqua-gel formula? I was a fan for many years of Guerlain Parure Gold Radiance Powder Foundation (review, swatches) and now I’m excited to try the new cushion foundation. If we are talking about a cushion foundation we are talking about a natural coverage that will emphasize your skin natural beauty.

A skin care cushion with an aqua-gel formula that instantly refreshes and hydrates your skin, creating a radiant, dewy complexion.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – Now at Escentual (best price)

Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion –  New – $84.00 / £53.10

This skin care cushion uses the exceptional and revitalizing power of bee products. The purest ouessant black bee honey, exclusive to Guerlain, is combined with the brand’s exclusive royal jelly, which is produced in France and helps minimize the visible and future signs of aging.

It can be used as a finishing cream over your moisturizer or under your foundation. For retouching makeup, apply over the entire face or use on specific features as a highlighter.

Shades:

  • 01 Light
  • 02 Natural

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Faerie Whispers Spring 2016 Collection Sneak Peek

October 15, 2015

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liners for Spring 2018

March 4, 2018

MAC Spring 2016 Charlotte Olympia Collection First Look

October 20, 2015

Sexy eyes!

June 11, 2008

Shopping for Clinique and Estee Lauder at Douglas...

September 28, 2016

Nude & Grey Makeup Look

August 3, 2014

MAC Gently Off Wipes for Fall 2017

August 31, 2017

NYX Fall 2013 The “It” List Lip Gloss...

August 12, 2013

Simple Black Smokey Eye Makeup Look

November 29, 2012

Bobbi Brown Spring 2017 Havana Brights

January 21, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet