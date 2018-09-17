Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion Available NOW!

Hello beauties!

One of the latest launches is Guerlain Bee Glow Aqua Cushion. Are into cushion foundations and a light aqua-gel formula? I was a fan for many years of Guerlain Parure Gold Radiance Powder Foundation (review, swatches) and now I’m excited to try the new cushion foundation. If we are talking about a cushion foundation we are talking about a natural coverage that will emphasize your skin natural beauty.

A skin care cushion with an aqua-gel formula that instantly refreshes and hydrates your skin, creating a radiant, dewy complexion.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – Now at Escentual (best price)

This skin care cushion uses the exceptional and revitalizing power of bee products. The purest ouessant black bee honey, exclusive to Guerlain, is combined with the brand’s exclusive royal jelly, which is produced in France and helps minimize the visible and future signs of aging.

It can be used as a finishing cream over your moisturizer or under your foundation. For retouching makeup, apply over the entire face or use on specific features as a highlighter.

Shades:

01 Light

02 Natural

