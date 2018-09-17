Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection SHOP NOW!

Hello beauties!

Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection just launched everywhere so if you want to get into the holiday mood earlier you have green wave. I was not ready yet for an entire Christmas collection, as I was just easily getting in the mood with a couple of sneak peeks. Don’t forget to check out my #igtv videos for live swatches of upcoming holiday 2018 makeup items.

Make beauty wishes come true for yourself and all of your makeup-savvy friends with the Christmas collection of your dreams.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, ULTA, Beautylish, Too Faced

Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection

Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 / £39.00 Add a little spice to your life with the deliciously sweet Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette by Too Faced. Includes 18 multi-finish warm and toasty shadows that glide on with buttery smoothness for playful pops of color that smell like fresh-baked gingerbread. Powdered Sugar – Matte cream

– Matte cream Spiked Eggnog – Silvered champagne

– Silvered champagne Gumdrop – Matte fuchsia

– Matte fuchsia Gingerbread – Matte warm brown

– Matte warm brown Warm & Toasty – Warm gold

– Warm gold OOO Burn! – Plum with gold sparkle

– Plum with gold sparkle Frostbite Me – Shimmering white frosting

– Shimmering white frosting Lookie at my Cookie – Matte peach

– Matte peach Spice is Nice – Matte rustic orange

Matte rustic orange Oh, Snap! – Warm brown with gold sparkle

– Warm brown with gold sparkle Bake It ’til You Make It – Metallic gingerbread

– Metallic gingerbread Spice of Life – Metallic golden olive

– Metallic golden olive Sugar Daddy – Matte baby pink

– Matte baby pink Figgy Pudding – Matte plum

– Matte plum Hot Toddy – Hot pink to copper shift

– Hot pink to copper shift Reindeer Paws – Matte espresso

– Matte espresso Spiced Rum – Silvered brown

Melted Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick – Limited Edition – $21.00 / £19.00 Melted Gingerbread Girl – Deep red

– Deep red Melted Gingerbread Man – Red

Day Dreamer Makeup Collection – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Ulta Exclusive) Daydreaming of the perfect Christmas gift? Too Faced has got you covered with this Limited Edition Beauty Day Dreamer Makeup Collection that includes 16 eye shadows, 4 face products, a Dreamy Lips Lip Gloss, and an exclusive makeup bag to carry everything in! Give as one amazing gift or keep your favorites! Let It Snow – Matte cream

– Matte cream Star on Top – Sparkling champagne

– Sparkling champagne Don’t You Wish – Gilded orchid

– Gilded orchid That’s the Spirit – Pink silk

– Pink silk Chill Pill – Matte dusty rose

– Matte dusty rose Sleigh Girl, Sleigh – Shimmering pink

– Shimmering pink Sealed with a – Wish Gilded brown

Gilded brown Well Lit – Shimmering golden copper

– Shimmering golden copper You Wish – Matte mauve taupe

– Matte mauve taupe Naughty Navidad – Pink champagne

– Pink champagne On the Rooftop – Matte brown

– Matte brown Resting Grinch Face – Teal maroon shift

– Teal maroon shift Baby, It’s Cold – Iridescent light blue

– Iridescent light blue Twas the Night – Metallic taupe

– Metallic taupe I Love Presents – Blackened plum

– Blackened plum North Pole Dancer – Gilded pink

– Gilded pink Snowshizzle – Gold pearl highlighter

– Gold pearl highlighter Christmas Vacation – Warm bronze highlighter

– Warm bronze highlighter Flurry Flush – Shimmering golden peach blueh

– Shimmering golden peach blueh Resting Wish Face – Matte tea rose blush

– Matte tea rose blush Bunny Kisses – Lip Gloss

Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face & Eye Set – $49.00 ($41.65 at Nordstrom) Make all your makeup dreams come true with this super festive beauty collection that includes three breakaway palettes for a total of 18 eye shadows and three face products plus a deluxe-size Better Than Sex Mascara. Give the palettes as one amazing Christmas tree or gift each part to spread the joy. Highlighter in Angel Kisses

Bronzer in Winter Glow

Blush in Christmas Flush

8 x Eyeshadows in Vanilla Snow, Christmas Wish, Kiss for Santa, Rockin’ Around, Dream it Believe it, Christmas Morning, Cozy Up to Christmas, Wishful Thinking

10 x Eyeshadows in Beard of White, Winter Wonderland, Pleasant Dreams, Dream Come True, Unicorns Pull My Sleigh, Oh What Fun, Wishes & Kisses, Starlight, Fresh Cut & Frosty, Under the Mistletoe

The Sweet Smell of Christmas Set – Limited Edition – $25.00 / £22.00 Melt your heart out with this stocking-sized collection of Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipsticks in yummy Christmas scents. Too Faced’s innovative formula glides over lips like a gloss but dries to an ultra-matte opaque finish. Each lip color is with Volulip™ for a no-sting plumping and smoothing effect and features avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic Filling Spheres to moisturize and smooth lips. The lightweight, long-wearing formula wears comfortably. Pumpkin Spice

Sugar Cookie

Cinnamon Bear

Hot Buttered Rum

Tickled Peach Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Sephora Exclusive) Peach Bum Matte peachy cream

Matte peachy cream Peachy Sweat Warm gilded pink

Warm gilded pink Warm & Fuzzy Metallic rose gold

Metallic rose gold Love Pit Matte warm rich brown

Matte warm rich brown Parisian Peach Soft peach shimmer with gold shift

Soft peach shimmer with gold shift Peach Spice Matte caramel

Matte caramel Tickled Golden peach

Golden peach Plum Fun Metallic plum

Sugar Cookie Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $26.00 / £22.00 Nom Nom

Milk & Cookies

Half Baked

Tough Cookie

Butter & Love

Fresh From the Oven

Cookie Pusher

Burnt to a Crisp

Peach Tinsel Loose Sparkling Party Powder & Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $39.00 / £36.00 Get festive with this limited-edition Too Faced Peaches and Cream Set. Too Faced’s exclusive Sparkling Party Powder is infused with a dreamy peaches-and-cream scent that will keep you glowing all season long. Apply all over face and body or focus on the high points of face for an extra twinkle with our full-sized Peach Powder Puff for a golden peach finish. Top off your look with our Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Lipstick in Sunday Funday for party-vibes and major sparkle. The formula features a feather-light buildable shimmer finish and a universal peach tint infused with essence of peach and sweet fig milk. It smells like fresh peaches.

