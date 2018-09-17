Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection SHOP NOW!

Hello beauties!
Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection just launched everywhere so if you want to get into the holiday mood earlier you have green wave. I was not ready yet for an entire Christmas collection, as I was just easily getting in the mood with a couple of sneak peeks. Don’t forget to check out my #igtv videos for live swatches of upcoming holiday 2018 makeup items.
Make beauty wishes come true for yourself and all of your makeup-savvy friends with the Christmas collection of your dreams.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, ULTA, Beautylish, Too Faced
Too Faced Holiday 2018 Collection
Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00 / £39.00
Add a little spice to your life with the deliciously sweet Gingerbread Spice Eyeshadow Palette by Too Faced. Includes 18 multi-finish warm and toasty shadows that glide on with buttery smoothness for playful pops of color that smell like fresh-baked gingerbread.
- Powdered Sugar – Matte cream
- Spiked Eggnog – Silvered champagne
- Gumdrop – Matte fuchsia
- Gingerbread – Matte warm brown
- Warm & Toasty – Warm gold
- OOO Burn! – Plum with gold sparkle
- Frostbite Me – Shimmering white frosting
- Lookie at my Cookie – Matte peach
- Spice is Nice – Matte rustic orange
- Oh, Snap! – Warm brown with gold sparkle
- Bake It ’til You Make It – Metallic gingerbread
- Spice of Life – Metallic golden olive
- Sugar Daddy – Matte baby pink
- Figgy Pudding – Matte plum
- Hot Toddy – Hot pink to copper shift
- Reindeer Paws – Matte espresso
- Spiced Rum – Silvered brown
Melted Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick – Limited Edition – $21.00 / £19.00
- Melted Gingerbread Girl – Deep red
- Melted Gingerbread Man – Red
Day Dreamer Makeup Collection – Limited Edition – $42.00 (Ulta Exclusive)
Daydreaming of the perfect Christmas gift? Too Faced has got you covered with this Limited Edition Beauty Day Dreamer Makeup Collection that includes 16 eye shadows, 4 face products, a Dreamy Lips Lip Gloss, and an exclusive makeup bag to carry everything in! Give as one amazing gift or keep your favorites!
- Let It Snow – Matte cream
- Star on Top – Sparkling champagne
- Don’t You Wish – Gilded orchid
- That’s the Spirit – Pink silk
- Chill Pill – Matte dusty rose
- Sleigh Girl, Sleigh – Shimmering pink
- Sealed with a – WishGilded brown
- Well Lit – Shimmering golden copper
- You Wish – Matte mauve taupe
- Naughty Navidad – Pink champagne
- On the Rooftop – Matte brown
- Resting Grinch Face – Teal maroon shift
- Baby, It’s Cold – Iridescent light blue
- Twas the Night – Metallic taupe
- I Love Presents – Blackened plum
- North Pole Dancer – Gilded pink
- Snowshizzle – Gold pearl highlighter
- Christmas Vacation – Warm bronze highlighter
- Flurry Flush – Shimmering golden peach blueh
- Resting Wish Face – Matte tea rose blush
- Bunny Kisses – Lip Gloss
Under the Christmas Tree Breakaway Face & Eye Set – $49.00 ($41.65 at Nordstrom)
Make all your makeup dreams come true with this super festive beauty collection that includes three breakaway palettes for a total of 18 eye shadows and three face products plus a deluxe-size Better Than Sex Mascara. Give the palettes as one amazing Christmas tree or gift each part to spread the joy.
- Highlighter in Angel Kisses
- Bronzer in Winter Glow
- Blush in Christmas Flush
- 8 x Eyeshadows in Vanilla Snow, Christmas Wish, Kiss for Santa, Rockin’ Around, Dream it Believe it, Christmas Morning, Cozy Up to Christmas, Wishful Thinking
- 10 x Eyeshadows in Beard of White, Winter Wonderland, Pleasant Dreams, Dream Come True, Unicorns Pull My Sleigh, Oh What Fun, Wishes & Kisses, Starlight, Fresh Cut & Frosty, Under the Mistletoe
The Sweet Smell of Christmas Set – Limited Edition – $25.00 / £22.00
Melt your heart out with this stocking-sized collection of Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipsticks in yummy Christmas scents. Too Faced’s innovative formula glides over lips like a gloss but dries to an ultra-matte opaque finish. Each lip color is with Volulip™ for a no-sting plumping and smoothing effect and features avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic Filling Spheres to moisturize and smooth lips. The lightweight, long-wearing formula wears comfortably.
- Pumpkin Spice
- Sugar Cookie
- Cinnamon Bear
- Hot Buttered Rum
Tickled Peach Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $26.00 (Sephora Exclusive)
- Peach Bum Matte peachy cream
- Peachy Sweat Warm gilded pink
- Warm & Fuzzy Metallic rose gold
- Love Pit Matte warm rich brown
- Parisian Peach Soft peach shimmer with gold shift
- Peach Spice Matte caramel
- Tickled Golden peach
- Plum Fun Metallic plum
Sugar Cookie Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $26.00 / £22.00
- Nom Nom
- Milk & Cookies
- Half Baked
- Tough Cookie
- Butter & Love
- Fresh From the Oven
- Cookie Pusher
- Burnt to a Crisp
Peach Tinsel Loose Sparkling Party Powder & Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $39.00 / £36.00
Get festive with this limited-edition Too Faced Peaches and Cream Set. Too Faced’s exclusive Sparkling Party Powder is infused with a dreamy peaches-and-cream scent that will keep you glowing all season long. Apply all over face and body or focus on the high points of face for an extra twinkle with our full-sized Peach Powder Puff for a golden peach finish. Top off your look with our Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Lipstick in Sunday Funday for party-vibes and major sparkle. The formula features a feather-light buildable shimmer finish and a universal peach tint infused with essence of peach and sweet fig milk. It smells like fresh peaches.
