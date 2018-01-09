Home Beauty Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year
Beauty

Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year

January 9, 2018

Hello pretties!

I have for you just a quick scoop on the new Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year release. As you, brands every year release limited edition items, collections or sets to celebrate Chinese New Year. This year Guerlain paired a gorgeous Rouge G lipstick with Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil. I’ll be back with new information about Guerlain Spring 2018 items later today. Keep your eye on the blog!!!

Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year

The two products come in a red lovable packaging with unique gold particles. I guess you already know about Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil that offers skin all the power of Ouessant Black Bee Honey and exclusive Royal Jelly.
This revolutionary formula combines the power of a serum, the richness of an oil and the freshness of a lotion. The skin appears instantly smoother, hydrated and plumper. Replenishing micro-drops of oil* are released at the very last minute, leaving the complexion looking radiant. The skin feels incredibly silky and baby-soft to the touch.

The new Guerlain Rouge G lipstick comes in a red, fiery shade. The red and golden packaging is a limited edition release.

 


1 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Lipstick

August 25, 2017

MAC Jeremy Scott Spring 2018 Collection

January 5, 2018

Anna Sui Fall 2013 Anniversary Makeup Collection –...

July 5, 2013

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Liquid Liner

October 2, 2016

MAC Isabel and Ruben Toledo Collection for Spring...

January 19, 2015

Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

February 25, 2016

Givenchy Spring 2018 Le Rouge Mat Swatches and...

December 15, 2017

Kinetics Aromatic Cuticle Oil in Retail Packaging –...

June 21, 2012

Essence Fall 2013 Fragrance Collection – Official Info...

August 1, 2013

MustaeV Lip/Cream Pro Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

February 17, 2015

1 comment

genevieve January 10, 2018 - 5:02 am

Gorgeous red shade for both lips and nails.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet