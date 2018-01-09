Hello pretties!

I have for you just a quick scoop on the new Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year release. As you, brands every year release limited edition items, collections or sets to celebrate Chinese New Year. This year Guerlain paired a gorgeous Rouge G lipstick with Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil. I’ll be back with new information about Guerlain Spring 2018 items later today. Keep your eye on the blog!!!

Guerlain 2018 Chinese New Year

The two products come in a red lovable packaging with unique gold particles. I guess you already know about Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil that offers skin all the power of Ouessant Black Bee Honey and exclusive Royal Jelly.

This revolutionary formula combines the power of a serum, the richness of an oil and the freshness of a lotion. The skin appears instantly smoother, hydrated and plumper. Replenishing micro-drops of oil* are released at the very last minute, leaving the complexion looking radiant. The skin feels incredibly silky and baby-soft to the touch.

The new Guerlain Rouge G lipstick comes in a red, fiery shade. The red and golden packaging is a limited edition release.