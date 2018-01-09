Hello beauties!

Finally is time for Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection to reveal all of its products. Remember when I teased the goodies of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 on Instagram? Well now is time to find out all the juicy details. The products are already available for pre-order on different European websites. I can’t wait for this spring 2018 collection to make its way here. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

France Launch Date – Now at Guerlain France website

Europe – Pre-Order Now @tendance-parfums.com

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection

La Petite Robe Noire Brow Duo – New – €29.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created the first 2-in-1 Eyebrow Mascara and Highlighter Brow Duo. Use the brow mascara to define, fix and intensify your brows. The formula provides an 8 hours long lasting effect. The highlighter stick has a creamy formula and emphasizes your eyes.

10 Light

20 Deep

La Petite Robe Noire Lip Colour’Ink – New – €30.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created its own liquid matte lipstick. You can build up the intensity up to three layers for a total coverage. It has a ultrafine texture which gives the sensation of naked lips. The formula is meant to last all day, from morning to evening.

Shades:

101 Adventurous

102 Ambitious

107 Black Perfecto

110 On Fleek

111 Flawless

112 No Filter

113 Candid

120 Empowered

121 Stylegram

122 Dark Sided

140 Conqueror

141 Get Crazy

160 Creative

161 Yuccie

162 Trendy

La Petite Robe Noire Lip Shine – New – €30.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain created Lip & Shine, a product that can be used in two ways. As a hydrating base you should apply it before your lip color. As a top coat for a brilliant juicy effect, just apply it on top of your lip color.

Lip & Shine

La Petite Robe Noire Lipstick – New – €31.50

There are four new shades joining the range of La Petite Robe Noire Le Rouge Délicieusement Brillant.

005 Lip Strobing

017 Leather Coffee

024 Red Studs

074 Plum Passion

La Petite Robe Noire Roll’Ink Liner – New – €31.00

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain presents its new eyeliner from a new generation. It has a unique applicator in round shape which glides over your lid creating the finest and thinnest line. Being waterproof and without transfer this ultra black eyeliner will last on your lids for up to 12 hours.

01 Black Ink

La Petite Robe Noire Nail Polish – New – €23.00

004 Jagua Ink

024 Black Cherry Ink

Enjoy more photos…