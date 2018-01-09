Hello beauties!
Finally is time for Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection to reveal all of its products. Remember when I teased the goodies of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 on Instagram? Well now is time to find out all the juicy details. The products are already available for pre-order on different European websites. I can’t wait for this spring 2018 collection to make its way here. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus
UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods
France Launch Date – Now at Guerlain France website
Europe – Pre-Order Now @tendance-parfums.com
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection
La Petite Robe Noire Brow Duo – New – €29.50
La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created the first 2-in-1 Eyebrow Mascara and Highlighter Brow Duo. Use the brow mascara to define, fix and intensify your brows. The formula provides an 8 hours long lasting effect. The highlighter stick has a creamy formula and emphasizes your eyes.
- 10 Light
- 20 Deep
La Petite Robe Noire Lip Colour’Ink – New – €30.50
La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created its own liquid matte lipstick. You can build up the intensity up to three layers for a total coverage. It has a ultrafine texture which gives the sensation of naked lips. The formula is meant to last all day, from morning to evening.
Shades:
- 101 Adventurous
- 102 Ambitious
- 107 Black Perfecto
- 110 On Fleek
- 111 Flawless
- 112 No Filter
- 113 Candid
- 120 Empowered
- 121 Stylegram
- 122 Dark Sided
- 140 Conqueror
- 141 Get Crazy
- 160 Creative
- 161 Yuccie
- 162 Trendy
La Petite Robe Noire Lip Shine – New – €30.50
La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain created Lip & Shine, a product that can be used in two ways. As a hydrating base you should apply it before your lip color. As a top coat for a brilliant juicy effect, just apply it on top of your lip color.
- Lip & Shine
La Petite Robe Noire Lipstick – New – €31.50
There are four new shades joining the range of La Petite Robe Noire Le Rouge Délicieusement Brillant.
- 005 Lip Strobing
- 017 Leather Coffee
- 024 Red Studs
- 074 Plum Passion
La Petite Robe Noire Roll’Ink Liner – New – €31.00
La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain presents its new eyeliner from a new generation. It has a unique applicator in round shape which glides over your lid creating the finest and thinnest line. Being waterproof and without transfer this ultra black eyeliner will last on your lids for up to 12 hours.
- 01 Black Ink
La Petite Robe Noire Nail Polish – New – €23.00
- 004 Jagua Ink
- 024 Black Cherry Ink
Enjoy more photos…
Love those chocolate brown lipsticks.