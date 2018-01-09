Home Beauty Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection
Beauty

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection

January 9, 2018

Hello beauties!

Finally is time for Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection to reveal all of its products. Remember when I teased the goodies of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 on Instagram? Well now is time to find out all the juicy details. The products are already available for pre-order on different European websites. I can’t wait for this spring 2018 collection to make its way here. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

France Launch Date – Now at Guerlain France website

Europe – Pre-Order Now @tendance-parfums.com

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Spring 2018 Collection

La Petite Robe Noire Brow Duo – New – €29.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created the first 2-in-1 Eyebrow Mascara and Highlighter Brow Duo. Use the brow mascara to define, fix and intensify your brows. The formula provides an 8 hours long lasting effect. The highlighter stick has a creamy formula and emphasizes your eyes.

  • 10 Light
  • 20 Deep

La Petite Robe Noire Lip Colour’Ink – New – €30.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain has created its own liquid matte lipstick. You can build up the intensity up to three layers for a total coverage. It has a ultrafine texture which gives the sensation of naked lips. The formula is meant to last all day, from morning to evening.

Shades:

  • 101 Adventurous
  • 102 Ambitious
  • 107 Black Perfecto
  • 110 On Fleek
  • 111 Flawless
  • 112 No Filter
  • 113 Candid
  • 120 Empowered
  • 121 Stylegram
  • 122 Dark Sided
  • 140 Conqueror
  • 141 Get Crazy
  • 160 Creative
  • 161 Yuccie
  • 162 Trendy

La Petite Robe Noire Lip Shine – New – €30.50

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain created Lip & Shine, a product that can be used in two ways. As a hydrating base you should apply it before your lip color. As a top coat for a brilliant juicy effect, just apply it on top of your lip color.

  • Lip & Shine

La Petite Robe Noire Lipstick – New – €31.50

There are four new shades joining the range of La Petite Robe Noire Le Rouge Délicieusement Brillant.

  • 005 Lip Strobing
  • 017 Leather Coffee
  • 024 Red Studs
  • 074 Plum Passion

La Petite Robe Noire Roll’Ink Liner – New – €31.00

La Petite Robe Noire de Guerlain presents its new eyeliner from a new generation. It has a unique applicator in round shape which glides over your lid creating the finest and thinnest line. Being waterproof and without transfer this ultra black eyeliner will last on your lids for up to 12 hours.

  • 01 Black Ink

La Petite Robe Noire Nail Polish – New – €23.00

  • 004 Jagua Ink
  • 024 Black Cherry Ink

Enjoy more photos…

 


1 comment
2
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chic Enjoyed Reading!

January 17, 2010

Marc Jacobs Fall 2013 Makeup Collection – Color...

July 22, 2013

Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo

January 11, 2016

Rouge Bunny Rouge Glide Concealer Naked Disguise

September 25, 2015

OPI Holiday 2014 Gwen Stefani New Nail Lacquers

May 27, 2014

Chanel Spring 2013 Hong Kong Collection – Info...

February 4, 2013

Chic Enjoyed Reading! 11.10.2010

October 11, 2010

Max Factor So Vivid Lipfinity Review, Swatches, Photos

February 5, 2016

Summer 2013 Makeup & Nail Polish Collections –...

June 12, 2013

MAC False Lashes Mascara for Holiday 2010 –...

September 29, 2010

1 comment

genevieve January 10, 2018 - 5:01 am

Love those chocolate brown lipsticks.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet