Beauty

SUQQU Spring Summer 2018 Makeup Collection

December 15, 2017

Hello beauties!

I’m happy to bring you the first news for SUQQU Spring Summer 2018 Makeup Collection. Launching next month the collection is inspired by the Japanese kimono artistry, “Kim Choi”, bringing kimono gorgeous metal powder trim accents to the make-up series. There’s a huge collection gathering a total of 32 products in seven categories, without mentioning the new foundation or skincare products. The products will arrive on the UK market but I don’t have a launch date yet. Let me entertain you with all the info I have after the jump.

Availability

Asia Launch Date – January 2018

UK Launch Date – TBA (Selfridges)

SUQQU Spring Summer 2018 Makeup Collection

Three-Dimensional Eye Color Palette

  • 08 Light Coke – sparkling brown and gold shades
  • 09 Cool Month – a combination of gray and muted gray shades
  • 114 Hua Ming – soft pink copper with sparkling red peach and brown (Limited Edition)

Cheek Color

  • 08 Peach – pinkish coral for all skin types
  • 09 – nude
  • 106 (Limited Edition) – natural soft creamy pink

Lipstick

  • 14 Swiss Fruit – tomato red
  • 15 Night Infiltration – dark brown
  • 109 Gold (Limited Edition) – glossy gold

Lip Gloss

The formula contains a lightweight composite oil giving the lips three-dimensional effect with a moisturizing feeling. There’s no tacky or sticky feeling. Shades #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #101 and #102 contain pure pearlescent gold particles.

  • 01 Tea
  • 02 Red Tea
  • 03 Cherry Dying
  • 04 Huang Hong
  • 05 Red Coral
  • 06 Rose
  • 07 Red
  • 08 Red Honey
  • 09 Peony
  • 10 Lu Xing
  • 101 Grapes (Limited Edition)
  • 102 Lemon (Limited Edition)

Eyeliner Pen

  • 04
  • 05
  • 101 (Limited Edition)

Cream Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

  • 101
  • 102
  • 103
  • 104
  • 105

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

  • 104 Sunflower
  • 105 Month
  • 106 Purple Water


