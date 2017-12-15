Hello beauties!

I’m happy to bring you the first news for SUQQU Spring Summer 2018 Makeup Collection. Launching next month the collection is inspired by the Japanese kimono artistry, “Kim Choi”, bringing kimono gorgeous metal powder trim accents to the make-up series. There’s a huge collection gathering a total of 32 products in seven categories, without mentioning the new foundation or skincare products. The products will arrive on the UK market but I don’t have a launch date yet. Let me entertain you with all the info I have after the jump.

Availability

Asia Launch Date – January 2018

UK Launch Date – TBA (Selfridges)

SUQQU Spring Summer 2018 Makeup Collection

Three-Dimensional Eye Color Palette

08 Light Coke – sparkling brown and gold shades

09 Cool Month – a combination of gray and muted gray shades

114 Hua Ming – soft pink copper with sparkling red peach and brown (Limited Edition)

Cheek Color

08 Peach – pinkish coral for all skin types

09 – nude

106 (Limited Edition) – natural soft creamy pink

Lipstick

14 Swiss Fruit – tomato red

15 Night Infiltration – dark brown

109 Gold (Limited Edition) – glossy gold

Lip Gloss

The formula contains a lightweight composite oil giving the lips three-dimensional effect with a moisturizing feeling. There’s no tacky or sticky feeling. Shades #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #101 and #102 contain pure pearlescent gold particles.

01 Tea

02 Red Tea

03 Cherry Dying

04 Huang Hong

05 Red Coral

06 Rose

07 Red

08 Red Honey

09 Peony

10 Lu Xing

101 Grapes (Limited Edition)

102 Lemon (Limited Edition)