Hello sweeties!

Here’s a first look at Givenchy Couture Outlines Spring 2018 Collection. The other day I gave you a sneak peek on Instagram so do check out those gorgeous Gloss Interdit Vinyl shades.

The collection was designed by Nicolas Degen, Givenchy’s Creative Director and was inspired by Givenchy’s haute couture creations. The new palette truly reveals the inspiration of this collection and looks a bit unusual for some.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom

Japan Launch Date – 5 January 2018

UK Launch Date – January 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

Givenchy Couture Outlines Spring 2018 Collection

Couture Atelier Palete – New & Limited Edition

I actually saw this palette up close last month on an online live presentation. The palette surely looks luxurious in this black glossy compact with a mirror encased.

Red and blue shades are meant to give depth to your makeup look so use them on the corner of the eye. The white shade also doubles as a highlighter and ads luminosity. The brown can be used for your eyebrows as well. All the shades have a matte finish. The entire palette with the shades in a vertical position is inspired by Givenchy’s fabrics.

Givenchy Mat & Blur Touch Mattifying Stick – Limited Edition

Is a new product that can be used after your makeup base. It’s a quick base in a stick format which hides skin’s imperfections and gives a soft focus effect. It’s easy to use and apply only on certain areas of your face. The formula is a super-fine mattifying powder and comes in single universal pink shade.

Teint Couture Cushion Glow – Limited Edition

Is a new addition to the Teint Couture family and doubles as a highlighter. It comes with a cushion formula and provides a moisturizing effect. It evens out your skin color, covers skin’s irregularities and gives a transparent feeling.

Khol Couture Waterproof – Limited Edition

Comes in a new and universal shade No.07 with golden touches.

Givenchy Le Rouge Mat – New

A new line of lip products joins Givenchy family. The new matte lipstick (3.4 g) will be available in six shades. The pigmentation is intense with an intense high coverage power. No. 110, No. 215, No. 216, No.329, No.330, No.331 are the shades ranging from light beige to rose. The formula is comfortable, keeping the lips soft and lasts for a long time while preserving that fresh feeling.

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl

Well this is a line that I’m surely excited to see. Available in 12 shades the new gloss has an innovative applicator in the form of a claw embossed with letter G. The finish is super glossy and radiant with a non-sticky formula. There is also a transparent gloss and a black shade that transforms into a plum or pink color on the lips. I think you actually saw this before and you know how black lip products work and how they adapt to your lip temperature looking different on everyone.