Hello pretties!

I hope you are getting ready for Summer 2019 as Anastasia Beverly Hills is launching new products. When I thought Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Collection was their only release for Summer 2019, new hot products are entering the scene. The inspiration for this launch was summer glow and bridal glamour so get ready for some intense colors and loads of sparkle.

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 21 May 2019 at ABH | 28 May 2019 at ULTA, SEPHORA | 6 June in Stores

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Get Ready for Summer 2019 with the NEW Anastasia Beverly Hills Collection

ABH Loose Pigments – $22.00

Icy

Crystal

Daiquiri

Sand

Desert

Mini Matte Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $21.00

Coconut

Guava

Lychee

Orange Blossom

Shimmer Body Oil – $38.00

Glow season is upon us so get your skin ready with the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Body Oil. The formula is coconut and vanilla scented. Is not sticky or tacky and dries like a body oil, leaving the skin super glowy and sparkly.