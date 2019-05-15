Home Beauty Get Ready for Summer 2019 with the NEW Anastasia Beverly Hills Collection
Beauty

Get Ready for Summer 2019 with the NEW Anastasia Beverly Hills Collection

May 16, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello pretties!

I hope you are getting ready for Summer 2019 as Anastasia Beverly Hills is launching new products. When I thought Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Collection was their only release for Summer 2019, new hot products are entering the scene. The inspiration for this launch was summer glow and bridal glamour so get ready for some intense colors and loads of sparkle.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 21 May 2019 at ABH | 28 May 2019 at ULTA, SEPHORA | 6 June in Stores

Get Ready for Summer 2019 with the NEW Anastasia Beverly Hills Collection

ABH Loose Pigments – $22.00

  • Icy
  • Crystal
  • Daiquiri
  • Sand
  • Desert

Mini Matte Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $21.00

  • Coconut
  • Guava
  • Lychee
  • Orange Blossom

Shimmer Body Oil – $38.00

Glow season is upon us so get your skin ready with the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Body Oil. The formula is coconut and vanilla scented. Is not sticky or tacky and dries like a body oil, leaving the skin super glowy and sparkly.

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush NEW Coral Shade for...

February 18, 2019

Isadora Lip Desire 2016 Fall Collection

August 2, 2016

RMK Power of Love Fall Winter 2014 Collection

June 7, 2014

Kryolan Teguila Sunrise Makeup Collection for Summer 2010

April 10, 2010

Astral Original All Over Moisturiser – Review &...

November 7, 2012

MAC Spring 2013 Hayley Williams Collection – Preliminary...

January 23, 2013

Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Makeup Gift Sets

October 18, 2017

Eyebrows – how to fix the errors with...

September 7, 2009

Giorgio Armani Ecailles Collection for Summer 2012 –...

March 16, 2012

Color Club Summer 2013 Kaleidoscope Collection – Info...

June 29, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.