Givenchy Disturbia 2019 Summer Collection Arrives

May 7, 2019

Hello beauties!

Givenchy is coming up with new products for eyes this season. For now I’ll just start with Givenchy Disturbia 2019 Collection which includes new mascaras and eyeliners and I’ll save the Ombre Interdite Cream Shadows for later.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / France Launch Date – Now at Nocibe.fr | soon at Nordstrom, SEPHORA| July 2019 at Escentual, Harrods, Feel Unique, Selfridges

Givenchy Disturbia 2019 Summer Collection

Givenchy Disturbia Volume Mascara – New – €29.00

We love it for its micro-pimple brush that fits your lashes perfectly for a precise definition, and for its formula infused with vitamin E that helps to fortify them.

Shades:

  • No.01 Black Disturbia
  • No.02 Red Disturbia

How to Use It:

  1. Apply Volume Disturbia from the base to the end of the eyelashes to bring them instant volume.
  2. Get an intense result and an excessive volume by repeating this movement to add texture and open the eyes.
  3. Touch the lower lashes to give them a denser look and create your Disturbia look.
  4. The Disturbia Liner with its ultra-glossy black hue will bring the finishing touch.

Givenchy Disturbia Liner – New – €29.00

  • No.01 Black Disturbia

A new precision tip eyeliner that promises an intense, rich color and will help up to 24 hours.

Enjoy more photos…

