Just a quick reminder that Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2019 Collection will be launching soon. So far we have their new Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette that just popped up online.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s | soon at Nordstrom, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette with 9 silky shades in matte and shimmer finishes to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes. The eye palette for endless summer.

Turns up the heat with 9 silky shadows to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes

Matte and shimmer finishes

As always with Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer Collection there are more products launching soon. One of them being the new set of Bronze Goddess Ultimate Mineral-Infused Matte Bronzers for light, medium and darker skins.

A super-luxurious, limited-edition, creamy matte bronzer that refines skin’s texture and tone, and improves the look of pores–it’s endless summer.

What do you lovelies think about this collection? Anything exciting that you are after from these new releases? 🙂

The Campaign

This year the bronze goddess is Grace Elizabeth who fronts the campaign for Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2019 photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

I’m jealous of Grace luxuriating in the sun aboard a 33-foot Aquariva Super yacht cruising the open seas. I’m getting intense summer vibes from this cosmetic summer 2019 campaign but I don’t want to think that my summer vacation is still months ahead. 🙂