Home Beauty Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019
Beauty

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019

April 19, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Just a quick reminder that Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2019 Collection will be launching soon. So far we have their new Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette that just popped up online.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s | soon at Nordstrom, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette for Summer 2019

Bronze Goddess Desert Heat Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $55.00

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette with 9 silky shades in matte and shimmer finishes to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes. The eye palette for endless summer.

 

  • Turns up the heat with 9 silky shadows to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes
  • Matte and shimmer finishes

As always with Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer Collection there are more products launching soon. One of them being the new set of Bronze Goddess Ultimate Mineral-Infused Matte Bronzers for light, medium and darker skins.

Bronze Goddess Ultimate Mineral-Infused Matte Bronzer – New – $40.00

A super-luxurious, limited-edition, creamy matte bronzer that refines skin’s texture and tone, and improves the look of pores–it’s endless summer.

  • Braze
  • Halo
  • Hot
  • Sugg

What do you lovelies think about this collection? Anything exciting that you are after from these new releases? 🙂

The Campaign

This year the bronze goddess is Grace Elizabeth who fronts the campaign for Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2019 photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

I’m jealous of Grace luxuriating in the sun aboard a 33-foot Aquariva Super yacht cruising the open seas. I’m getting intense summer vibes from this cosmetic summer 2019 campaign but I don’t want to think that my summer vacation is still months ahead. 🙂

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

RMK Christmas Color Jewelry 2015 Collection

November 18, 2015

MAC Extended Play Perm Me Up Lash Spring...

February 13, 2019

Essie Go Go Geisha Fall 2016 Collection

August 1, 2016

Claudia Schiffer Candy Cane Cream Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

October 8, 2017

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2017 Party-Ready Gifts

September 10, 2017

NARS New Makeup Products for Spring – Summer...

September 19, 2010

Guerlain Meteorites Blossom Collection Spring 2014 – New...

December 28, 2013

Fenty Beauty Mean Money Hustla Baby Killawatt Freestyle...

December 4, 2017

Vichy Normaderm New Tri Activ Anti Imperfection Hydrating...

November 25, 2010

Farmasi No 74 Nail Enamel – Review, Photos...

April 21, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.