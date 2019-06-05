Home Beauty Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection Preview + First Photos
Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection Preview + First Photos

June 6, 2019

Hello beauties!

If you think is too early for a Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection preview then look away and enjoy the Summer 2019 beauties meanwhile I announce some new upcoming products. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – September 2019 at Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-Porter, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

I don’t want to share to many details with you right now as Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is due to launch in September and I’ll be coming back with more info closer to the launch date.

Apart from the five items that you saw in the first photo, Givenchy will also launch My Rouge by Givenchy line. This one will be hitting counters in August and features eight new customizable lipstick cases along with new lipstick shades.

I’m talking about seven new shades of Givenchy lipstick (one of them No.902 is limited edition), Rouge Givenchy Velvet with a matte finish in six new shades and Rouge Givenchy Noir with sparkling finish in other six shades.

Givenchy Fall 2019 Makeup Collection will have as star products two new Givenchy Prism Eyes eyeshadow palettes which features 9 colors each. The square shaped Givenchy Fall 2019 eyeshadow palettes come in two variations in warm and cold undertones.

So here you have No.01 Essence of Gray with color and gray tones and No.02 Essence of Brown which is actually a cute palette with pink and warm undertones.

 

Moving on to the new Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation in a transparent packaging delivering two limited edition shades. The colors are sheer, giving a sense of transparency so you can wear them as toppers as well on top of your lipstick

I like both of the shades in No.19 Shadow Purple which is a transparent grey purple and No.20 Shadow Pink with a beige texture and soft pink color.

Last but not least we have Rouge Givenchy in No.327 a gorgeous dark rosy plum which is a limited edition release. This can be overlaid with Rouge Enterdit Temptation to create a different effect.

Photos via Fashion-press

