Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Collection was released earlier on Valentine’s Day so this time I’m late with the news. I still wanted to mention that we get to look at 12 new shades of Lip Maestro and Lip Magnet. You know how I love my Armani Lip Magnet shades (review) and I’ve always said they are my favorite when it comes to a liquid lipstick, matte finish and a perfect formula.

It’s definitely time for me to refresh my collection of Armani lip products and these beauties right here have landed at a perfect timing. 🙂

UK Launch Date – Now at ArmaniBeauty.co.uk and Debenhams (EXCLUSIVE)

Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Spring 2019 Collection

Giorgio Armani beauty’s iconic LIP MAESTRO range takes on a new palette of intense, sorbet shades with the LIP FREEZE collection. New technology behind the colours’ formulation creates never-before-seen hues, resulting in sorbet matte tones. The collection also boasts new, soft-touch packaging, as the frosted tubes add to the shades’ delectable, frosted appeal.

Lip Maestro is the first lip lacquer with a comfortable velvety texture and a radiant finish. Lips appear instantly plumped and radiant. The sensual, non-sticky texture offers hours of hydration and comfort. Concentrated pigments permeate the gel formula, offering an intense, seductive, illuminating lip stain.

Shades:

204 Nuda

304 Topaze

305 Tangerine

410 Sienne

513 Rose

521 Peony

A light liquid lipstick of extremely fine texture, unparalleled sensation of weightlessness, intense color concentration, ultra-chic matte finish and flawless, long-lasting wear: Lip Magnet is all this and more.

Lip Magnet is the first matte liquid lipstick to offer unprecedented color concentration in the finest of textures, while perfectly fusing with the lips. Lip Magnet long lasting lip color delivers incomparable results: intensity of color, extreme finesse and a makeup finish with a matte, second-skin effect.

Shades:

100 Amaretto

305 Coral

406 Redwood

407 Ruby

514 Azalea

515 Pink

