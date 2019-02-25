Home Beauty Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Spring 2019 Collection
Beauty

Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Spring 2019 Collection

February 25, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Collection was released earlier on Valentine’s Day so this time I’m late with the news. I still wanted to mention that we get to look at 12 new shades of Lip Maestro and Lip Magnet. You know how I love my Armani Lip Magnet shades (review) and I’ve always said they are my favorite when it comes to a liquid lipstick, matte finish and a perfect formula.

It’s definitely time for me to refresh my collection of Armani lip products and these beauties right here have landed at a perfect timing. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – Now at ArmaniBeauty.co.uk and Debenhams (EXCLUSIVE)

 

Giorgio Armani Lip Freeze Spring 2019 Collection

Lip Maestro Lip Freeze – New Shades – £31.00

Giorgio Armani beauty’s iconic LIP MAESTRO range takes on a new palette of intense, sorbet shades with the LIP FREEZE collection. New technology behind the colours’ formulation creates never-before-seen hues, resulting in sorbet matte tones. The collection also boasts new, soft-touch packaging, as the frosted tubes add to the shades’ delectable, frosted appeal.

Lip Maestro is the first lip lacquer with a comfortable velvety texture and a radiant finish. Lips appear instantly plumped and radiant. The sensual, non-sticky texture offers hours of hydration and comfort. Concentrated pigments permeate the gel formula, offering an intense, seductive, illuminating lip stain.

Shades:

  • 204 Nuda
  • 304 Topaze
  • 305 Tangerine
  • 410 Sienne
  • 513 Rose
  • 521 Peony

Lip Magnet Lip Freeze – New Shades – £31.00

A light liquid lipstick of extremely fine texture, unparalleled sensation of weightlessness, intense color concentration, ultra-chic matte finish and flawless, long-lasting wear: Lip Magnet is all this and more.

Lip Magnet is the first matte liquid lipstick to offer unprecedented color concentration in the finest of textures, while perfectly fusing with the lips. Lip Magnet long lasting lip color delivers incomparable results: intensity of color, extreme finesse and a makeup finish with a matte, second-skin effect.

Shades:

  • 100 Amaretto
  • 305 Coral
  • 406 Redwood
  • 407 Ruby
  • 514 Azalea
  • 515 Pink

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Clinique New Makeup Collection for Holiday 2010 –...

November 21, 2010

Orly Electronica Fall 2012 Collection – Swatches &...

July 14, 2012

Kinetics Mint Sky Nail Polish Review, Swatches, Photos

July 14, 2015

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liners for Spring 2018

March 4, 2018

MAC Spring – Summer 2010 Makeup @London Fashion...

September 28, 2010

Make Up Factory Fall Winter 2015 Trends

August 14, 2015

MAC Spring 2017 Caitlyn Jenner Collection

December 17, 2016

Gucci Spring Summer 2017 Colour Collection

February 27, 2017

Artdeco Specials for Spa & Body

November 3, 2016

Shu Uemura Pastel Fantasy Spring Summer 2016 Collection

December 26, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet