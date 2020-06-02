Hello beauties!
Giorgio Armani Intense Collection for Fall 2020 is a capsule collection which features 12 new shades of Lip Maestro and limited edition shades of Lip Magnet. I’m really excited about these new shades since Armani lip products have always been among my favorites. Their Lip Magnets are still the best liquid matte lipsticks for me. 🙂
Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – July 2020 at Armani Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods
[sho
Giorgio Armani Intense Collection Fall 2020
Lip Magnet Intense – New Shades – $38.00
Lip Magnet proves that when it comes to matte, you can’t be too rich or too thin. Highly concentrated with pigment for deep, opulent color, this full-coverage formula features a breakthrough texture that glides on like a lightweight lip gloss and dries to a weightless, breathable, smudge-resistant film.
At the moment Armani Lip Magnet shades are on sale for $28.50 instead of the original price $38.00. If you haven’t tried a Lip Magnet yet, this is definitely the time. Lip Magnets are my favorite lip products whenever I want a matte finish with a super lightweight formula that lasts on lips all day and is kiss-proof (tested myself). They do leave a strong stain behind. 🙂
-
001 Ultrabianca
-
002 Ultrarosa
-
003 Amped Coral
-
004 Fire Topaz
-
005 Vivacita
-
006 Crescendo
RELATED: Giorgio Armani Eccentrico Lip Magnet Review, Swatches
Lip Maestro – New – $38.00
This liquid lipstick features a breakthrough formula that infuses lips with deep, intense color while providing lasting hydration. A makeup bag must-have, this non-drying and non-sticky matte formula delivers incredible color payoff that lasts.
-
306 Ardent Red
-
416 Scarlatto
-
417 Blaze
-
526 Blast
-
527 Estremo
-
528 Eccessivo
RELATED: Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Lacquer Maharajah 506 Review, Swatches
[show_