Giorgio Armani Intense Collection for Fall 2020 is a capsule collection which features 12 new shades of Lip Maestro and limited edition shades of Lip Magnet. I’m really excited about these new shades since Armani lip products have always been among my favorites. Their Lip Magnets are still the best liquid matte lipsticks for me. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – July 2020 at Armani Beauty | Nordstrom, Sephora, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Giorgio Armani Intense Collection Fall 2020

Lip Magnet proves that when it comes to matte, you can’t be too rich or too thin. Highly concentrated with pigment for deep, opulent color, this full-coverage formula features a breakthrough texture that glides on like a lightweight lip gloss and dries to a weightless, breathable, smudge-resistant film.

At the moment Armani Lip Magnet shades are on sale for $28.50 instead of the original price $38.00. If you haven’t tried a Lip Magnet yet, this is definitely the time. Lip Magnets are my favorite lip products whenever I want a matte finish with a super lightweight formula that lasts on lips all day and is kiss-proof (tested myself). They do leave a strong stain behind. 🙂

001 Ultrabianca

002 Ultrarosa

003 Amped Coral

004 Fire Topaz

005 Vivacita

006 Crescendo

This liquid lipstick features a breakthrough formula that infuses lips with deep, intense color while providing lasting hydration. A makeup bag must-have, this non-drying and non-sticky matte formula delivers incredible color payoff that lasts.

306 Ardent Red

416 Scarlatto

417 Blaze

526 Blast

527 Estremo

528 Eccessivo

