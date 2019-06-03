Hello beauties!

This week SUQQU Ginger & Citrus scented hydrating mist and hand cream will hit counters. The new scented products are just perfect for Summer, giving you freshness.

UK Launch Date – 6 June 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

SUQQU Ginger & Citrus

SUQQU’s unique Scented Care series is welcoming two new products, featuring sweet & spicy Ginger scent combined with refreshing Citrus.

The light-weight hand cream SPF 25 has Moisture Capsule Technology that releases and locks in moisture. Hydrating Mist gives your skin instant hydration & natural glow anytime, anywhere. Both contain revitalising extracts from Japanese native Ashitaba & Sansho plants.