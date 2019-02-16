Hello beauties!
The latest release of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is their Molten Drama Palette which just launched at SEPHORA. This palette helps light up eyes and add dramatic dimension with 10 pigment-packed shades. We get 8 eye shadows, a blusher and a highlighter powder.
U.S. & Canada Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Bobbi Brown Molten Drama Palette 2019
Molten Drama Palette – New – $59.00
Featuring five of the new Chrome Metal Eye Shadows infused with color-shifting pearls for mesmerizing shine, these shades are designed to be layered for an enhanced multi-chrome effect.
Shades:
- 01 Pale Cream
- 02 Strange Fire
- 03 White Flame
- 04 Lost Treasure
- 05 Sun Daze
- 06 Love on the Rocks
- 07 Steel Orchid
- 08 Metal Vision
- 09 Electric Storm
- 10 Rock Steady