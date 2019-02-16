Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Molten Drama Palette 2019
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Molten Drama Palette 2019

February 16, 2019

Hello beauties!

The latest release of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is their Molten Drama Palette which just launched at SEPHORA. This palette helps light up eyes and add dramatic dimension with 10 pigment-packed shades. We get 8 eye shadows, a blusher and a highlighter powder.

WHERE TO BUY:

U.S. & Canada Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

 

Bobbi Brown Molten Drama Palette 2019

Molten Drama Palette – New – $59.00

Featuring five of the new Chrome Metal Eye Shadows infused with color-shifting pearls for mesmerizing shine, these shades are designed to be layered for an enhanced multi-chrome effect.

Shades:

  • 01 Pale Cream
  • 02 Strange Fire
  • 03 White Flame
  • 04 Lost Treasure
  • 05 Sun Daze
  • 06 Love on the Rocks
  • 07 Steel Orchid
  • 08 Metal Vision
  • 09 Electric Storm
  • 10 Rock Steady

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catrice Summer 2013 Hip Trip Collection – Official...

April 23, 2013

Coolcos Makeup Products – Sneak Peek

January 17, 2014

OPI & Katy Perry Nail Polish Collection for...

November 5, 2010

Melkior Let’s Love Life Collection Fall 2015

September 2, 2015

Victoria’s Secret Holiday 2012 Diamonds After Dark Collection...

November 25, 2012

Smashbox L.A. Lights Blendable Lip & Cheek Color...

March 20, 2015

Zoya Matte Velvet Holiday 2015 Collection

October 15, 2015

Summer 2013 Makeup & Nail Polish Collections –...

June 12, 2013

MAC Spring 2013 Fashion Sets – Preliminary Info

January 20, 2013

YSL Dangerous Seduction Couture Palette Fall 2016

August 18, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet