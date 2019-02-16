Hello beauties!

The latest release of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics is their Molten Drama Palette which just launched at SEPHORA. This palette helps light up eyes and add dramatic dimension with 10 pigment-packed shades. We get 8 eye shadows, a blusher and a highlighter powder.

U.S. & Canada Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Bobbi Brown Molten Drama Palette 2019

Molten Drama Palette – New – $59.00

Featuring five of the new Chrome Metal Eye Shadows infused with color-shifting pearls for mesmerizing shine, these shades are designed to be layered for an enhanced multi-chrome effect.

Shades:

01 Pale Cream

02 Strange Fire

03 White Flame

04 Lost Treasure

05 Sun Daze

06 Love on the Rocks

07 Steel Orchid

08 Metal Vision

09 Electric Storm

10 Rock Steady