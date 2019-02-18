Home Beauty Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush NEW Coral Shade for 2019
Beauty

Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush NEW Coral Shade for 2019

February 18, 2019

Hello beauties!

Spring 2019 brings us the iconic Sisley L’Orchidee Highlighting Blush in a new Coral shade. Just like the other two editions, the classic and rose, Sisley L’Orchidee Highlighting Blush Coral is composed of 3 shades that blend endlessly to enhance the complexion and gently sculpt the face.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK – Now at Sisley, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Selfridges, John Lewis

 

Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush NEW Coral Shade

Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush – $110.00 / £74.00

L’Orchidée is a highlighter blush that tints and enhances the complexion with a sheer and luminous finish. . Its formula enriched with White Lily preserves the comfort and the softness of the skin. Its trio of ultra-luminous shades was specifically designed to sculpt the face and enhance the face’s natural beauty.

These 3 soft, pearly, light-diffusing nuances bring radiance to the skin. Its micronized pigments and its pearls provide an immediate glow. In a single brush stroke, the complexion is highlighted and evened.

  • L’Orchidee Coral (New & Permanent)
  • L’Orchidee (Permanent)
  • L’Orchidee Rose (Permanent)

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Summer 2013 Matchmaster Foundation SPF 15 –...

March 11, 2013

Catrice Fall Winter 2013 All Eyes On You...

June 29, 2013

Essie Retro Revival Spring 2016 Collection

January 23, 2016

Make Up For Ever Spring 2017 Star Lit...

December 27, 2016

Sisley Phyto-Teint Expert Foundation for Fall 2014

July 11, 2014

Dior New 5 Couleurs Palettes for Fall 2014

June 28, 2014

Clarins Aquatic Treasures 2015 Summer Collection

February 25, 2015

Dior Spring 2013 Mono Eyeshadow Collection & DiorShow...

January 8, 2013

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Collection Spring 2014

December 28, 2013

Anna Sui Makeup Collection Spring 2014

December 14, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet