Hello beauties!

Spring 2019 brings us the iconic Sisley L’Orchidee Highlighting Blush in a new Coral shade. Just like the other two editions, the classic and rose, Sisley L’Orchidee Highlighting Blush Coral is composed of 3 shades that blend endlessly to enhance the complexion and gently sculpt the face.

U.S. / UK – Now at Sisley, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Selfridges, John Lewis

Sisley L’Orchidée Highlighting Blush NEW Coral Shade

L’Orchidée is a highlighter blush that tints and enhances the complexion with a sheer and luminous finish. . Its formula enriched with White Lily preserves the comfort and the softness of the skin. Its trio of ultra-luminous shades was specifically designed to sculpt the face and enhance the face’s natural beauty.

These 3 soft, pearly, light-diffusing nuances bring radiance to the skin. Its micronized pigments and its pearls provide an immediate glow. In a single brush stroke, the complexion is highlighted and evened.

L’Orchidee Coral (New & Permanent)

(New & Permanent) L’Orchidee (Permanent)

(Permanent) L’Orchidee Rose (Permanent)