Fenty Beauty Unveil Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

September 21, 2018

Hello pretties!

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color comes in a new chocolate shade. The brand previously released Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint, a perfect universal red which was loved by so many.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively online at SEPHORA | 1 October 2018 in Stores

UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color – New – $24.00 / £19.00

A weightless, 12-hour liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish – born in a range of head-turning shades that look incredible on all skin tones.

  • Unveil – chocolate brown

