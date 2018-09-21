Fenty Beauty Unveil Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Hello pretties!
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color comes in a new chocolate shade. The brand previously released Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint, a perfect universal red which was loved by so many.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively online at SEPHORA | 1 October 2018 in Stores
UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color – New – $24.00 / £19.00
A weightless, 12-hour liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish – born in a range of head-turning shades that look incredible on all skin tones.
- Unveil – chocolate brown
SHOP THIS POST