Charlotte Tilbury Stars in Your Eyes Eyeshadow Palette SHOP NOW!!!

September 21, 2018

Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury Stars in Your Eyes Eyeshadow Palette is available NOW!!! The new Holiday palette combines nude shades with topaz and violet. You can create different looks with Stars in Your Eyes Palette or you can choose one of the four looks suggested by Charlotte.

U.S. & UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Stars in Your Eyes Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $75.00 / £60.00

Stars In Your Eyes palette is the new, limited edition eyeshadow palette with 4 magical, mood-enhancing eye looks to inspire Love, Power, Happiness and Confidence.

With INCREDIBLE color pay-off, MOLTEN textures and MESMERIZING looks for day and night, each of the shades can be dialed up or lightly layered.

  • Love Eyes 3 rose-quartz inspired shades
  • Power Eyes – 3 sun-lit amber shades
  • Happy Eyes – 3 golden shades
  • Confident Eyes – 3 topaz-ruby inspired shades

The Love Look: 3 rose quartz-inspired shades, with sweet, soft pink hues to reflect the stone of unconditional love. This look is perfect for date night and weddings.

The Happy Look: 3 sun-lit amber shades inspired by one of the world’s most coveted treasures. Apply these energising hues on holiday and nights out for gorgeous happy eyes.

The Power Look: 3 golden shades for a glimmering, molten, mesmeric eye look to take on the world. Be a star in the boardroom with these gilded hues.

The Confidence Look: 3 topaz-ruby inspired shades symbolising fire, heat and purity to empower the wearer with the bold burgundy hues. Apply this enchanting eye look and embrace your wildest dreams!

