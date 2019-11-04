Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter for Holiday 2019
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter for Holiday 2019

November 4, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Here comes Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter as a Holiday 2019 release. This is the ex Geisha Girl which has been renamed to Ruby Richez.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 8 Novmber 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

 

Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter for Holiday 2019

Y’all ready for that perfect winter highlight?? #KILLAWATTFOIL in #RUBYRICHEZ — a beautiful, creamy, and blendable brick red shade made to make your cheeks, eyes, and body shine like no other.

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter – $36.00

  • Ruby Richez – metallic brick red

RELATED: Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Review

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Fabulous Felines Makeup Collection for Fall 2010

April 8, 2010

Dior Spring 2013 Mono Eyeshadow Collection & DiorShow...

January 8, 2013

Chanel Lumiere et Contraste Summer 2019 Collection

March 31, 2019

MAC Spring – Summer 2012 Makeup – Face...

February 16, 2012

Color Club In True Fashion Fall 2012 Collection...

August 14, 2012

Palette Party 20% OFF at Cult Beauty

February 12, 2019

Guerlain KissKiss Mini Lipsticks Holiday 2018 Set

November 7, 2018

Guerlain Fall In Nude Kiss Kiss Lipstick Review,...

August 25, 2016

Orange Lip Glosses for Summer 2014

May 18, 2014

Cult Beauty 20% OFF on Makeup Palettes

May 29, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.