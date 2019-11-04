Hello beauties!

Here comes Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter as a Holiday 2019 release. This is the ex Geisha Girl which has been renamed to Ruby Richez.

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 8 Novmber 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Ruby Richez Killawatt Highlighter for Holiday 2019

Y’all ready for that perfect winter highlight?? #KILLAWATTFOIL in #RUBYRICHEZ — a beautiful, creamy, and blendable brick red shade made to make your cheeks, eyes, and body shine like no other.

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter – $36.00

Ruby Richez – metallic brick red

