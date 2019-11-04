Hello beauties!

I just saw Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set the other day at Nordstrom. It looks very fancy and elegant and definitely like an expensive gift.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition Bobbi Brown set for just $81 with any Bobbi Brown beauty purchase—a $298 value.

Set includes:

Full-size Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow (0.28 oz.)

Full Coverage Face Brush

Black & Gold Evening Clutch