Home Uncategorized Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set
Uncategorized

Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set

November 4, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

I just saw Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set the other day at Nordstrom. It looks very fancy and elegant and definitely like an expensive gift.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

 

Bobbi Brown Dripping in Luxe Edie Parker Clutch Set

Dripping in Luxe Clutch Set – Limited Edition – $81.00

A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition Bobbi Brown set for just $81 with any Bobbi Brown beauty purchase—a $298 value.

Set includes:

  • Full-size Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow (0.28 oz.)
  • Full Coverage Face Brush
  • Black & Gold Evening Clutch

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NARS Holiday 2019 Collection SWATCHES

September 18, 2019

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.